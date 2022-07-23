PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was no love list between Super Eagles stars a Watford and Southampton battled each other in pre-season.

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.
Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.

Nigerian and Super Eagles players have intensified preparations for the new season with their respective teams in Europe.

No fewer than four Super Eagles players were in action at the Grosvenor Vale where Watford and Southampton went head-to-head in a pre-season friendly.

All but Maduka Okoye failed to make it to the pitch at the Vale as Watford and Southampton shared the spoils following a goalless affair. Watford paraded the trio of Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong and Dele-Bashiru.

For Southampton, it was another game and opportunity for the club to get a glimpse of the new saint, Joe Aribo.

Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford
Maduka Okoye ready for life in Championship with Watford Pulse Nigeria

However, only Dele-Bashiru and Dennis started for the Hornets, while Aribo did for the Saints, with Troost-Ekong coming on as second-half substitutes. Okoye watched from the bench.

Watford and Southampton failed to produce any entertainment at all in this particular encounter between them.

In both halves, the tie was keenly contested but both teams lacked the required quality in the final third to break each other down in the end.

Aribo was denied hist first goal for Southampton by the Watford goalkeeper.
Aribo was denied hist first goal for Southampton by the Watford goalkeeper. Pulse Nigeria

For Watford, it was their final pre-season game before the start of a gruesome Championship campaign. Emmanuel Dennis was one of the bright spots for Watford and from a Nigerian point of view.

One of Watford's best moments saw the 24-year-old beat his marker to set up Edo Kayembe whose low effort was on target but couldn't beat Gavin Bazunu in goal in Saints in the first half.

Troost-Ekong (IMAGO/News Images)
Troost-Ekong (IMAGO/News Images) Pulse Nigeria

For the Saints, Aribo formed a good partnership in midfield with teammates James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia. But the Saints still ended the game without a goal for the second successive match.

Aribo came close to the breakthrough in the opening half but was denied by the Watford goalkeeper who came out early to calm the storm for the Hornets.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

