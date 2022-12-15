ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Izuchukwu Akawor
The forward known for his speed and amazing goal celebrations during his playing days is the latest graduate in town.

Obafemi, the latest graduate.
Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Inter Milan forward and Nigerian international Obafemi Martins has unlocked another achievement in his life.

Seattle Sounders's Obafemi Martins.
Seattle Sounders's Obafemi Martins. omnisports

Obafemi graduated with a certificate in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets from HarvardX after earning a weighted grade summary of 98%.

The former Super Eagles striker shared this much on his social media account, with a video of him studying and celebrating with friends.

Obafemi had a score of 98%
Obafemi had a score of 98% AFP

Regarded as one of the best players to have come out Nigeria, the 38-year-old took to social media to share his latest feat.

Obagoal working hard.
Obagoal working hard. AFP

Obafemi is one of the most successful Nigerian players, having won titles in Italy, England and Russia while playing for Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Rubin Kazan.

But despite all his records in football, the former MLS goal of the year winner seems to have surprised himself with his latest feat.

Obafemi Martins at Inter. [Inter.it]
Obafemi Martins at Inter. [Inter.it] Pulse Nigeria

“Never let other’s opinion of you define you,” Obafemi said in a post on Instagram.

“You can surprise yourself with what you can accomplish,” he added.

Obafemi, who won 42 caps for Nigeria and scored 18 goals, after making his debut in the Unity CupBack in 2004.

Obafemi Martins in action for Super Eagles
Obafemi Martins in action for Super Eagles ece-auto-gen

He was a part of the Super Eagles team that finished third in the 2006 AFCON and last played for Chinese club Wuhan before he retired earlier this year.

Izuchukwu Akawor
