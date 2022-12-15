Former Inter Milan forward and Nigerian international Obafemi Martins has unlocked another achievement in his life.
Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard
The forward known for his speed and amazing goal celebrations during his playing days is the latest graduate in town.
Obafemi graduated with a certificate in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets from HarvardX after earning a weighted grade summary of 98%.
The former Super Eagles striker shared this much on his social media account, with a video of him studying and celebrating with friends.
You can surprise yourself - Obafemi
Regarded as one of the best players to have come out Nigeria, the 38-year-old took to social media to share his latest feat.
Obafemi is one of the most successful Nigerian players, having won titles in Italy, England and Russia while playing for Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Rubin Kazan.
But despite all his records in football, the former MLS goal of the year winner seems to have surprised himself with his latest feat.
“Never let other’s opinion of you define you,” Obafemi said in a post on Instagram.
“You can surprise yourself with what you can accomplish,” he added.
Obafemi, who won 42 caps for Nigeria and scored 18 goals, after making his debut in the Unity CupBack in 2004.
He was a part of the Super Eagles team that finished third in the 2006 AFCON and last played for Chinese club Wuhan before he retired earlier this year.
