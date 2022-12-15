Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

omnisports

Obafemi graduated with a certificate in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets from HarvardX after earning a weighted grade summary of 98%.

The former Super Eagles striker shared this much on his social media account, with a video of him studying and celebrating with friends.

AFP

You can surprise yourself - Obafemi

Regarded as one of the best players to have come out Nigeria, the 38-year-old took to social media to share his latest feat.

AFP

Obafemi is one of the most successful Nigerian players, having won titles in Italy, England and Russia while playing for Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Rubin Kazan.

But despite all his records in football, the former MLS goal of the year winner seems to have surprised himself with his latest feat.

Pulse Nigeria

“Never let other’s opinion of you define you,” Obafemi said in a post on Instagram.

“You can surprise yourself with what you can accomplish,” he added.

Obafemi, who won 42 caps for Nigeria and scored 18 goals, after making his debut in the Unity CupBack in 2004.

