FIFA to give verdict on NFF vs Gernot Rohr next week

Rohr was sacked in December 2021 with one more year left to his contract expiration, despite meeting all the clauses on the contract.

One of the clauses was to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup, and Rohr ensured the team made the playoff round before his sack.

According to Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr revealed a verdict on his case with FIFA against the NFF will be made known next week.

"Breaking: Former @NGSuperEagles coach Gernot Rohr tells me he is expecting a verdict from @FIFAcom next week, concerning his complaint (and demand for compensation) against ‘unfair dismissal’ by @thenff, which sacked him last December, with just weeks to the #AFCON2021," Obayiuwana shared on Twitter.

“I don’t want to speak about anything concerning my relationship with @thenff for now. I am expecting to get the result of my case against them next week, from @FIFAcom,” Rohr stated from his home in France, per Obayiuwana.

Sacked with only three weeks to the start of the AFCON, the German coach challenged his termination, demanding a compensation package from the NFF.

The Super Eagles eventually lost the World Cup ticket to Ghana after a 1-1 tie in Abuja: preceded by a 0-0 draw in Kumasi, following Rohr's dismissal and the temporary appointment of former international Austin Eguavoen.