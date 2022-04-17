FIFA to give verdict on NFF vs Gernot Rohr next week

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Rohr was sacked in December 2021 with a year left to his contract expiration, despite meeting all the clauses on the contract.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will next week, know their fate after they were dragged to the world football governing body FIFA, by former coach Gernot Rohr.

Recommended articles

Rohr was sacked in December 2021 with one more year left to his contract expiration, despite meeting all the clauses on the contract.

One of the clauses was to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup, and Rohr ensured the team made the playoff round before his sack.

According to Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr revealed a verdict on his case with FIFA against the NFF will be made known next week.

"Breaking: Former @NGSuperEagles coach Gernot Rohr tells me he is expecting a verdict from @FIFAcom next week, concerning his complaint (and demand for compensation) against ‘unfair dismissal’ by @thenff, which sacked him last December, with just weeks to the #AFCON2021," Obayiuwana shared on Twitter.

Gernot Rohr and NFF President, Amaju Pinnick in 2018
Gernot Rohr and NFF President, Amaju Pinnick in 2018 ece-auto-gen

“I don’t want to speak about anything concerning my relationship with @thenff for now. I am expecting to get the result of my case against them next week, from @FIFAcom,” Rohr stated from his home in France, per Obayiuwana.

Sacked with only three weeks to the start of the AFCON, the German coach challenged his termination, demanding a compensation package from the NFF.

The Super Eagles eventually lost the World Cup ticket to Ghana after a 1-1 tie in Abuja: preceded by a 0-0 draw in Kumasi, following Rohr's dismissal and the temporary appointment of former international Austin Eguavoen.

The World Cup heartbreak came after a disastrous outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign that saw Nigeria ousted in the round of 16 by Tunisia following a 1-0 scoreline. The campaign was Nigeria's worst at an AFCON in 40 years.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • FIFA to give verdict on NFF vs Gernot Rohr next week

  • Nigeria are three-time champions (1980, 1994, and 2013) and four-time runners-up of the AFCON

    Things to note ahead of Tuesday's AFCON 2023 qualifiers draw

  • Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season

    Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

Recommended articles

FIFA to give verdict on NFF vs Gernot Rohr next week

FIFA to give verdict on NFF vs Gernot Rohr next week

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto show Portimonense no mercy in 7-goal thriller

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto show Portimonense no mercy in 7-goal thriller

Things to note ahead of Tuesday's AFCON 2023 qualifiers draw

Things to note ahead of Tuesday's AFCON 2023 qualifiers draw

Vlahovic's late header saves Juventus blushes vs valiant 9-man Bologna

Vlahovic's late header saves Juventus blushes vs valiant 9-man Bologna

Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

This is not Basketball, we need goals not shots - Arteta rips into Arsenal stars after Southampton loss

This is not Basketball, we need goals not shots - Arteta rips into Arsenal stars after Southampton loss

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
SUPER EAGLES

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots

Why ex-Burnley coach Sean Dyche is the right man for the Super Eagles

Sean Dyche is the perfect man for the Super Eagles
UECL

'I am on autopilot' - Cyriel Dessers on equalling Tammy Abraham as highest goalscorer

Cyriel Dessers' goals have helped Feyenoord qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League

Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Lookman and Ndidi among Super Eagles stars who could miss Nigeria's match against Mexico

Super Eagles stars in danger of missing out on the friendly clash with Mexico
SUPER EAGLES

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

austin eguavoen
SUPER EAGLES

Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey make 9-man shortlist for Rangers Player of the Year Award

Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey have secured their spots in the Rangers starting line-up during the 2021/22 season
SUPER EAGLES

Roy Hodgson rules out Samuel Kalu, Troost-Ekong from Brentford clash

Samuel Kalu and William Troost-Ekong have played only three matches combined for Watford in 2022