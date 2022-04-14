Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Caressa places Inter Milan's Dzeko slightly ahead of Napoli's Osimhen but rates the Nigerian striker over the Bosnian in most categories on the pitch.

The Super Eagles striker edges Dzeko in heading ability and pace while the Bosnian tops Osimhen in only the passing category according to Caressa.

Osimhen, Dzeko are beautiful strikers - Caressa

As reported by Areanapoli, Caressa noted that overall both players are 'beautiful strikers' and athletes of different ages.

The Italian football commentator gave 36-year-old Dzeko an overall score of 9 while 23-year-old Osimhen was scored a close 8 by Caressa.

The Italian journalist said: "They are two beautiful strikers - Caressa observed - but also two athletes who have very different ages.

Osimhen edges Dzeko in heading, pace

Caressa rated Osimhen 10 out of 10 in heading ability and pace while Dzeko came out tops in passing ability with 9 points as against Osimhen's 7 points.

"If I had to rate these players, I would give 9 to Dzeko and 8 to Osimhen, who still has to improve in this respect."

Overall, Caressa described Osimhen as having an 'incredible enthusiasm' that makes him throw himself at every ball like a 'mad lion.'

Caressa explained: "As speed, 7 to the Bosnian and 10 to the Nigerian; as a pass, 9 to the former Roma and 7 to the former Lille; as headers, 8 to the Nerazzurri and 10 to the Neapolitan, who has an incredible enthusiasm in throwing himself into the fray: is a mad lion."

Osimhen, Dzeko lead Napoli, Inter in Serie A title race

Osimhen has scored 16 goals and provided five (5) assists in just 26 appearances across all competitions this season while Dzeko has hit 17 goals and created nine (9) assists in 41 appearances this season.

Osimhen scored for the third consecutive Serie A game for Napoli on Sunday during a 3-2 home defeat to Fiorentina to bring his goal tally to five goals in his last three matches.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles striker was awarded the Serie A Player of the Month Award for March for his consecutive braces against Hellas Verona and Udinese.

Osimhen will hope to continue his rich vein of form when Napoli welcomes fifth-placed Roma to the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples on Easter Monday, April 18.