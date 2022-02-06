FA Cup: Iheanacho's goal not enough as Leicester suffer humiliation in the Forest

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal for Leicester since December

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target in Leicester's heavy FA Cup defeat.
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as FA Cup holders Leicester City suffered a heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

A remarkable first half saw the home side take a shocking 3-0 lead in the opening half an hour in what turned out to be a fatal visit by Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester to 'the evil' Forest.

Philip Zinckernagel, Brian Johnson and Joe Worrall all found the back of the net to give Forest a comfortable head start after just 32 minutes of play.

Nigeria's senior man Iheanacho pulled one goal back before the break for the lacklustre Foxes who went into the break 3-1 down.

Nottingham Forest's Philip Zinckernagel (C) celebrates scoring against Leicester
However, Iheanacho's goal proved to be nothing but a mere consolation for the current holders in the end.

Forest ended any hopes of a Leicester come back just after the hour mark when Djed Spence restored their three-goal lead with their fourth of the evening.

It ended 4-1 against the Foxes, who started their Nigerian trio of Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman.

Ndidi won 6 tackles and made four interceptions against Nottingham Forest..
All but Lookman played feom start to finish with the former Everton wide forward, Lookman, subbed off in the 65th minute of the game.

Forest will host Huddersfield Town in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

