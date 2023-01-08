FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

Chuba continued his fine scoring form for Boro with another goal but it turned out not to be enough to save his manager Michael Carrick and the club from humiliation in the FA Cup.

The 27-year-old scored his 10th goal in 11 matches under the former Manchester United midfielder and 14th of the season but watched as Premier League side Brighton showed no mercy in a 5-1 win in the FA Cup third round.

Carrick’s men had been in sparkling form since he took reigns at the club but in the face of a superior opposition, the Championship side, chasing promotion to the PL, fell like a pack of cards.

AFP

Allister steals the show at the Riverside

World Cup superstar Allister has proved his newly found status is no fluke after he inspired Brighton to the fourth round of the FA Cup in an emphatic manner.

Playing only his second game since he returned from the successful trip to Qatar with Argentina for the FIFA World Cup, the midfielder was introduced in the second half.

AFP

The 24-year-old wasted no time announcing his return and arrival with an audacious backheel goal before grabbing his grace 10 minutes from time.

Brighton reach fourth-round in style

Premier League side Brighton will play in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup after an easy win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Brighton opened the scoring via Pascal Gross but his goal didn’t last long before Akpom headed Boro level heading into the break.

AFP

The second half was a completely different game as Brighton went on a rampage, inspired by super sub, Allister.

The World Cup winner came off the bench to score two goals to guide the Seagulls to a comprehensive cup win away from home.

AFP