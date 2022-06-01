Ex-Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri urges Liverpool to go for Arsenal-linked Super Eagles star

Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri has urged Liverpool to go for Nigeria's star Victor Osimhen as they attempt to build their squad next season.
The Reds are expected to be busy in the market this summer as they prepare for another title challenge next season.
Liverpool's near miss could force their hand in the transfer market
Liverpool had one of their best campaigns in recent years in the just-concluded season. The Reds played every possible game this season, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
However, Jurgen Klopp's men still missed out on the bigger prize, losing the Premier League to Manchester City and the Champions League to Real Madrid.
There is a feeling that Liverpool could have won more if they had a typical number nine in their squad. As a result, Vieri has advised Liverpool to add Osimhen to their attacking department.
Advanced stats suggest that Osimhen would have been a better signing for Manchester City than Haaland
Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United interested in his services.
However, Vieri believes Osimhen will be suited perfectly for Liverpool, saying he is the kind of player that fits Klopp's system.
"If I were Liverpool, I would go and take Osimhen from Napoli," he said, per Napoli Magazine (h/t Sport Witness ).
"Everyone runs in Klopp's squad, they go a thousand miles an hour. He would be perfect."
Osimhen could be Mane and Origi's replacement
Liverpool are also expected to be in the market for a striker with Divock Origi leaving. The Reds are also likely to lose Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move with Bayern Munich.
However, it remains to be seen if they would go for Osimhen. A move for the Nigerian striker will be expensive, though. Osimhen still has three years on his contract in Naples after joining Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m in 2020.
The Neapolitans are aware of the interest in Osimhen and will only sell him if they receive an offer in the region of €100m.
