SUPER EAGLES

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi showed his versatility playing in a more defensive role for Frank Lampard as Everton stunned Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Iwobi played as a Wingback in everton's narrow win over Chelsea
Alex Iwobi played as a Wingback in everton's narrow win over Chelsea

Everton thought they had a penalty when Yerry Mina went down in the box after a harsh challenge, the referee remained unfazed, and he waved play on, ignoring all the protests.

Recommended articles
Yerry Mina bemused as the referee refused to award him a penalty
Yerry Mina bemused as the referee refused to award him a penalty Imago

The game became a stop-start affair as both teams began to commit a lot of fouls. Youngster Anthony Gordon went on a mazy run before taking a shot from the edge of the box, but he saw his effort fly just wide.

Looking to score in back-to-back games, wingback Marcos Alonso received a good pass from the wing and fired a powerful shot at goal, but a brave block from the defender saw the ball bounce wide.

Everton started the second half energized, with Richarlison, in particular, looking to be a handful for the Chelsea defenders. Veteran fullback Cesar Azpilicueta suffered a lapse in concentration which allowed the Brazilian to steal the ball off him.

Richarlison stole the ball back from Azpilicueta before calmly slotting past Mendy
Richarlison stole the ball back from Azpilicueta before calmly slotting past Mendy Imago

Richarlison picked up the ball and calmly slotted past Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal to give Lampard's men some much-needed breathing room.

The atmosphere in Goodison Park was magical and inspired by the first goal, fullback Vitali Mykolenko came close to doubling the lead, picking up the ball in space before firing narrowly wide from inside the penalty area.

Chelsea piled on the pressure, but all their efforts flew narrowly wide. At the hour mark, Mason Mount came close, smashing an effort from range against the post and looking to make amends Azpilicueta reacted quickly to try and convert the rebound, but Jordan Pickford made a great save.

Pickford was in inspired form against Chelsea
Pickford was in inspired form against Chelsea Imago

Pickford was on hand again to brilliantly deny Antonio Rudiger's powerful header from the resulting corner.

For the second time in the game, Everton fans were unhappy with the officiating when Demarai Gray looked to be fouled in the box, but the referee immediately waved all the protests. A minute later, the ref waved away more protest when it looked as though Reece James handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Chelsea piled on the pressure, but Lampard's men remained resolute and wanted to preserve their lead at all costs. Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi had a great game playing as a wingback.

Iwobi putting pressure on Timo Werner
Iwobi putting pressure on Timo Werner Pulse Nigeria

The midfielder marshalled Marcos Alonso and put up impressive numbers playing in his ad-hoc role. Iwobi completed three defensive actions, won possession back four times, and contributed one key pass in another impressive performance under Frank Lampard.

Everton held on for their narrow win, but the three points still see them languishing in the relegation places, albeit with a game in hand over Leeds United in 17th.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Terem Moffi scored his seventh league goal of the season for Lorient

    Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

  • Alex Iwobi played as a Wingback in everton's narrow win over Chelsea

    Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

  • Heung-min Son (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Iheanacho's dying-minute goal no match for Heung-min Son's brilliance as Conte takes Tottenham into Top 4

Recommended articles

Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

Iheanacho's dying-minute goal no match for Heung-min Son's brilliance as Conte takes Tottenham into Top 4

Iheanacho's dying-minute goal no match for Heung-min Son's brilliance as Conte takes Tottenham into Top 4

'Iwobi is now a right back' - Reactions as Richarlison gives Everton hope to survive relegation after victory against Chelsea

'Iwobi is now a right back' - Reactions as Richarlison gives Everton hope to survive relegation after victory against Chelsea

Trending

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Odion Ighalo could leave Saudi Arabia this summer

What is going on with Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu?

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu has been struggling for a while (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Mark Gleeson was full of praise for Olisa Ndah
SUPER EAGLES

Umar Sadiq craves Tammy Abraham, Afena-Gyan strike partnership at Roma

Umar Sadiq Tammy Abraham Felix Afena-Gyan