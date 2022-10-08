Calvin Bassey helps fire Ajax to top of Eredivisie after win over Volendam

The hosts were first to knock on the door early in the game and saw two attempts saved by Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer in the first and fifth minutes respectively.

However, the visitors were quick to establish their dominance moments later.

Volendam defender Derry John Murkin handled the ball with his hand in the box and referee Allard Lindhout immediately pointed to the spot.

Ajax skipper Dusan Tadic stepped up and found the back of the net to open the scoring for the Dutch champions and put the visitors 1-0 up.

21 minutes later, Mohammed Kudus came close to doubling Ajax's advantage but his close-range header went just over the bar.

The visitors continued to dominate and soon found a second after a beautiful passage of play was finished off by a Calvin Bassey in the 39th minute.

The Super Eagles defender rose highest to meet Steven Berghuis' cross and found the back of the net with a bullet header that went into the bottom left corner to put Ajax 2-0 up.

Bassey's goal was the last real action of the first half as Volendam could not find a response to the visitors' attack with Ajax going into the break with a solid 2-0 lead.

Second Half

Bassey came close to scoring once more in the 63rd minute of the second half, picking up a lofted cross from inside the opposition's box and firing a quick shot to the left post.

However, his promising effort was kept out by Filip Stankovic, who pulled off a stunning save resulting in an Ajax corner.

But the visitors still extended their advantage in the 64th minute after Brian Brobbey released a low effort which ended up in the bottom right corner to put Ajax 3-0 clear.

However, the hosts managed to pull one goal back in the 74th minute after a brilliant individual effort from Lequincio Zeefuik inside the Ajax penalty area found the back of the net to keep the scores at 3-1.

Volendam were starting to grow into the game and grabbed another goal after Midfielder Carel Eiting scored in the 86th minute to give the hosts hope of a comeback.

But the visitors would have the final say in the 96th minute of stoppage time with Davy Klaassen silencing the home crowd after scoring to finally put the game to bed.

At the end in finished in favour of Alfred Schreuder's team who returned to the top of the Eredivisie having picked up a 4-2 victory over the last-placed Volendam.

Calvin Bassey shines in Ajax's win over Volendam

The 22-year-old Super Eagles star has continued to impress since his arrival from Rangers FC in the summer.

Bassey scored Ajax's second goal in the game against Volendam on Saturday having played the full 90 minutes.