Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City

Diogo Jota's 22nd-minute goal settled the fixture in favour of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp's side now on 72 points, two points ahead of Manchester City pending the Cityzens' 3:00pm kick-off at Burnley.

Watford remain in the relegation zone, still 18th on the table on 22 points having played more games (30) than both clubs beneath them Burnley (27 games) and Norwich City (29 games).

Emmanuel Dennis kept quiet against Liverpool

Watford manager Roy Hodgson chose to leave all four Super Eagles players out of his starting line-up with only Emmanuel Dennis making it to the substitutes bench.

William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu, and Oghenekaro Etebo were all left out of the matchday squad entirely.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Dennis made a 12-minute cameo for the Hornets, coming on for Joao Pedro in the 78th minute.

The Super Eagles forward was largely a passenger on the pitch, having only five (5) touches of the ball while tallying zero (0) for shots on target, shots off target, successful dribbles, and key passes.

Mohamed Salah puts in below-par performance against Watford

Liverpool's Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah had a performance to forget at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the 29-year-old seemed off-kilter against Watford.

pulse senegal

Salah was on the pitch for 69 minutes but could not get any shot on target, with two of his three shots off-target while the last was blocked.

The Egyptian also had no joy against the Watford defence, winning only five (5) of 14 duels he got in while only one (1) of his four (4) attempted dribbles came off.

Mane misses late chance to cap-off impressive week

On the other hand, African champion Sadio Mane replaced Salah in the 69th minute, fresh off denying Salah's Egypt the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket during the week.

pulse senegal

Mane had little to do during his 21-minute appearance as Liverpool doubled their lead with an 89th-minute penalty converted by Fabinho.

The Senegalese talisman had a half-chance in the 91st minute but Watford's Ben Forster was quick off his line to collect the ball.