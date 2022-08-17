Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis has been handed a shirt number for the ongoing season ahead of what could be a debut appearance for Nottingham Forest against Everton this weekend.
Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis
Having only just joined Nottingham Forest for £20 million, Emmanuel Dennis has been handed a shirt number for the 2022/23 season
The Super Eagles star was snapped up by Nottingham Forest two games into the season for £20 million and will now wear the number 25 as seen on the club’s official website.
Dennis wore the jersey number 25 last season and was undoubtedly Watford’s best player which earned him a stay in the top flight while Watford got instantly relegated to the second tier.
Emmanuel Dennis the number 25
Emmanuel Dennis was revealed as the new number 25 for Nottingham Forest along with shirt numbers for fellow incoming stars.
Remo Freuler was handed the number 23 jersey after the Swiss international joined form Atalanta while Cheickou Kouyate arrived as a free agent and has been assigned number 21.
Dennis would be hoping for another high-scoring season for a newly-promoted team to just the big price tag.
Nottingham Forest will visit Everton in matchday three of the English Premier League season which provides the first chance to look at Dennis in action for his new club.
Dennis will be hoping this trip to Goodison Park will be as productive for him as the last visit which saw the Nigerian international score and set up two goals in a 5-2 away win.
More from category
-
Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis
-
Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship
-
Alex Iwobi teams up with Charity Group to support community football