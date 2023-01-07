FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Forest suffered a devastating 4-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Championship side Blackpool on Saturday.

The Reds looked toothless offensively without their Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi, who missed the cup game due to an injury.

Awoniyi missed the game due to a muscle problem as a remarkable second half display saw Blackpool book their place in the next round.

AFP

Relegation derby

The game at Bloomfield Road saw two relegation-threatened sides go head-to-head in the oldest competition in England, the FA Cup.

Blackpool find themselves in danger of dropping to League One from the Championship having failed to win any of their last nine matches heading into the game on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest find themselves in a similar situation but in the Premier League, where they are just two points away from danger.

The game presented both sides a chance to register a positive result that could potentially impact their seasons. But in the end, it was the Championship side who had the last better day and last laugh.

Emmanuel Dennis fails to shine in Awoniyi's absence

In the absence of his compatriot, Awoniyi, the former Club Brugge man was given an opportunity to stake a claim to a starting berth

AFP

The 25-year-old led the Forest attack alongside Sam Surridge but in the end, the Reds were no match for their hosts.

Dennis extended his goal drought to 10 matches in the match which saw three late goals from both sides.

Marvin Ekpiteta opened the floodgates in the first half when he put Blackpool ahead at the break before Ian Poveda doubled their advantage after the hour mark.

CJ hamilton made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, with Jerry Yates sealing the deal with a fourth goal three minutes from time.