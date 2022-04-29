RANKINGS: Dessers top Nigerian performances in UCL, UEL, UECL semi-final first legs

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Europe's cup competitions for the first-ever, saw an unprecedented number of Nigerians play in the semifinals.

Samuel Chukwueze - Cyriel Dessers - Asisat Oshoala - Ademola Lookman
Samuel Chukwueze - Cyriel Dessers - Asisat Oshoala - Ademola Lookman

Across this season's UEFA Champions League, Women's Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League semifinal matches, at least one Nigerian international featured in each.

Recommended articles

While some struggled to make an impact for their teams, others shone brightly, setting the pace for their team's second leg ties.

Ranking them from worst to best, who among these semifinalists gave the most exciting performance?

Villarreal's Chukwueze was silenced in their Champions League semifinal first leg game as Sadio Mane, and a Jordan Henderson forced own goal, gave the Reds a 2-0 advantage.

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian who scored the goal that knocked Bayern Munich out in the quarter-final, found difficulty breaking through Liverpool's defence, touching the ball just 14 times in 72 minutes.

Bassey played a centreback role as Rangers fell to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday night.

The goal: from Angelino, came after the Rangers defence left the left-back with enough space to shoot from the edge of the box off a half volley.

While Rangers had a fair game in their semifinal first leg against Leipzig, Aribo's efforts aiding the attack were not enough to see his side get a goal.

Calvin Bassey (second left) watches on as Angelino (second right) scores for Leipzig with a left-footed strike
Calvin Bassey (second left) watches on as Angelino (second right) scores for Leipzig with a left-footed strike Getty Images

The Scottish side were at full-time, forced to settle for a defeat, turning their attention to next week's second leg at the Ibrox.

READ ALSO: Joe Aribo should play as a striker

Iheanacho came close to stealing a winner for Leicester against Roma but was unfortunate as goalkeeper Rui Patricio denied him with a fabulous save.

Iheanacho, who came on as a substitute for Jamie Vardy in the Foxes' Europa Conference League semifinal first leg, played a huge role in ensuring Roma were kept under pressure in the final moments of the game at the King Power Stadium.

Barcelona's Oshoala last Friday made a return to football after having been sidelined for 10-weeks due to a knee injury.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates his Barcelona Femini teammates
Asisat Oshoala celebrates his Barcelona Femini teammates Getty Images

Despite coming on as a 73rd-minute substitute in her side's 5-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg at Camp Nou, Oshoala made a good impact in the Women's Champions League semifinal first leg.

She almost scored on two occasions for the Spanish giants, but was, both times, denied by the Wolfsburg goalkeeper.

Leicester City's Lookman denied Jose Mourinho's Roma a win on Thursday, as he forced an own goal off Gianluca Mancini for 1-1 in their semifinal first leg tie in England.

The forward who gave his best before being substituted for Ayoze Perez in the 84th minute, boasted to UEFA after the clash, that his team will do their best to book a place in the final.

Dessers stole the headlines on Thursday night as his brace in Feyenoord's semifinal first leg against Marseille, helped his side secure a 3-2 win and an advantage heading into the second leg.

Cyriel Dessers opens the scoring for Feyenoord
Cyriel Dessers opens the scoring for Feyenoord AFP

Dessers' brace: his ninth and tenth Europa Conference League goals of the season, saw him move two goals past Tammy Abraham, and become the competition's overall top goalscorer.

Dessers' brace also meant he became joint-fifth on the list of Nigeria's top 10 scorers in European club competitions. He is now one goal shy of Jay-Jay Okocha, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni, both on 13 goals.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Samuel Chukwueze - Cyriel Dessers - Asisat Oshoala - Ademola Lookman

    RANKINGS: Dessers top Nigerian performances in UCL, UEL, UECL semi-final first legs

  • Cyriel Dessers has scored ten (10) goals in eleven (11) UECL matches for Feyenoord.

    Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

  • Cyril Dessers

    Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

Recommended articles

International Dance Day: 5 memorable dance celebrations in football [VIDEO]

International Dance Day: 5 memorable dance celebrations in football [VIDEO]

NPFL matchday 26 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 26 preview and predictions

RANKINGS: Dessers top Nigerian performances in UCL, UEL, UECL semi-final first legs

RANKINGS: Dessers top Nigerian performances in UCL, UEL, UECL semi-final first legs

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Odion Ighalo could leave Saudi Arabia this summer

What is going on with Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu?

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu has been struggling for a while (IMAGO/Action Plus)
SUPER EAGLES

Umar Sadiq craves Tammy Abraham, Afena-Gyan strike partnership at Roma

Umar Sadiq Tammy Abraham Felix Afena-Gyan