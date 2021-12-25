BREAKING: Dennis, Ndah, Nwakali and 25 others make Super Eagles AFCON2021 squad

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Olisa Ndah and Kelechi Nwakali are the surprise inclusions in the Super Eagles AFCON squad

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

Super Eagles interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has made public the Super Eagles 28-man squad for next month's AFCON2021 led by Premier League star Emmanuel Dennis and the duo of Olisa Ndah and Kelechi Nwakali as the surprise inclusions.

Dennis leads the 28-man list made public on Saturday afternoon by the former Super Eagles captain, who led the team to a third-place finish in the 2006 edition held in Egypt.

Dennis
Dennis Pulse Nigeria

The Watford superstar finally gets his chances after he was bizarrely ignored by former manager, Gernot Rohr, despite the forward's imperious form for the Hornets since he joined them from Club Brugge in the summer.

The 24-year-old is Nigeria's highest rated player this season in the PL, as per Whoscored, after he netted seven goals and assisted five in just 15 matches so far for Watford.

Another player who gets a chance to impress is defender, Ndah, who plays for South African club, Orlando Pirates, one of nine defenders named in team.

Olisa Ndah gets his chance at the biggest stage
Olisa Ndah gets his chance at the biggest stage Pulse Nigeria

Also on the list are the usual names like captain, Ahmed Musa, his assistant, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins, Leon Balogun and the versatile duo of Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem.

Injured Napoli star, Victor Osimhen, who has made himself available for the Cameroon party, is included in the squad while there is no place for Genk's Paul Onuachu and Feyenoord's super sub, Cyriel Dessers.

Osimhen spotted in Napoli training in a mask.
Osimhen spotted in Napoli training in a mask. Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles will touchdown in Cameroon next month with just five midfielders, one of them, Kelechi Nwakali, who plays for La Liga Smartbank side, SD Huesca.

The 23-year-old journeyman has featured 18 times, with 12 starts, this season for the club in the Spanish second division but is yet to score or assist a goal.

Meanwhile, in-form Umar Sadiq also gets a call up to the national team after several near-misses in the past. Sadiq has been in superb form this season for UD Almeria, also in the Spanish second division

Kelechi Nwakali (Instagram/Kelechi Nwakali )
Kelechi Nwakali (Instagram/Kelechi Nwakali ) Instagram

the giant 24-year-old has scored eight and assisted six others in 19 appearances this season for Almeria.

Another in-form attacker who made the cut is Bundesliga's and Union Berlin's history maker, Taiwo Awoniyi, who has scored nine goals in 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

All the players invited except for those based in the UK are to arrive at the team's camp in Abuja on December 29, with the UK-based stars expected on January 3, 2022.

Paul Onuachu went off injured on Sunday evening in Genk's draw with Royal Antwerp (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
Paul Onuachu went off injured on Sunday evening in Genk's draw with Royal Antwerp (IMAGO / Pro Shots) Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles are expected to jet out to Cameroon on January 5 2022 before they will kick off their tournament against Egypt on January 11.

