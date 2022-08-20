PREMIER LEAGUE

Dennis fails to make debut, Awoniyi, Iwobi feature as Nottingham Forest draw with Everton

Jidechi Chidiezie
The draw saw Frank Lampard's side pick their first point of the season after disappointments against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Demarai Gray scored a late equaliser for Frank Lampard's Everton to help them nick a 1-1 draw with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

Super Eagles players Alex Iwobi and Taiwo Awoniyi featured for either side as Lampard’s men went in search of their first point of the season, having lost in their first two games against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest who were seeking a consecutive victory handed new signings Cheikou Kouyate and Morgan Gibbs-White their debuts from the bench but left out Emmanuel Dennis who scored 10 Premier League goals for Watford last season.

The tightly-contested first half at the Merseyside started with Demarai Gray testing Dean Henderson but the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper made quick double saves to prevent Everton from going ahead.

Neco Williams and Awoniyi forced then took the threat to the other end of the field, forcing Jordan Pickford to make saves before halftime, indicating that they were still very much in the game.

Everton's major threat after the break was Gordon, who compelled Henderson to make another fine stop by tipping the ball around the post.

Forest become even more dangerous, although struggling to test Pickford in Everton's goal.

The breakthrough for the visitors then came in the 81st minute when Forest's top scorer in the Championship Brennan Johnson, was on hand to rebound after Ryan Yates' long-range drive was parried by Pickford.

With just two minutes remaining in regulation time and all hope almost gone, Everton scored a vital equaliser.

Pickford's long pass from Everton's half broke down the Forest defence, allowing Gray to get through on goal. The winger then displayed outstanding poise going around Henderson to send the ball into an empty net.

It was the first time since 1990 that Everton avoided a third straight loss at the beginning season.

