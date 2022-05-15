SUPER EAGLES

Cyriel Dessers on target in narrow loss for Feyenoord

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Cyriel Dessers scored his ninth goal of the Eredivisie campaign in a narrow defeat at home to FC Twente on Sunday afternoon. With third position on the standings secured, the UEFA Conference League finalists would have loved to give their fans a perfect send off at home heading into the next campaign.

Cyriel Dessers scored his ninth goal of the Eredivisie in a narrow loss against Twente
Cyriel Dessers scored his ninth goal of the Eredivisie in a narrow loss against Twente
Recommended articles

Feyenoord threatened early, and should have gone ahead through Guus Til, whose powerful volley from a rebound had the goalkeeper scrambling, but it flew wide of the right post.

Just before the 30 minute mark, Twente stunned their hosts with the opener. Ricky van Wolfswinkel found himself in space and did well to lay up Dimitrios Limnios who kept his composure to finish into an empty net.

Dimitrios Limnios calmly fired Twente into the lead
Dimitrios Limnios calmly fired Twente into the lead Imago

Things soon went from bad to worse for the home side, when Twente doubled the lead. Gijs Smal showed a ridiculous amount of skill to calmly control a lofted pass before slotting the ball into the net with his second touch.

Gijs Smal doubled the Twente lead with a great strike
Gijs Smal doubled the Twente lead with a great strike Imago

Twente nearly got a third in the final seconds of the first half, when former Ajax man Vaclav Cerny broke into the feyenoord box unmarked, but his wildly fired shot flew far wide from the right hand post.

Feyenoord had the first chance of the second half, when former Brighton man Alireza Jahanbakhsh quickly brought down a good pass before taking a shot inside the box, but his shot missed the right corner by mere inches.

In the 60th minute, Cyriel Dessers went on a mazy run, skipping past Twente defenders trying to create space for himself in the box. Just before he could get his shot away, a Twente defender made an emphatic challenge to send the ball out for a corner.

Dessers with his head in his hands as he is stopped by a Twente defender
Dessers with his head in his hands as he is stopped by a Twente defender Imago

The travelling side should have read the warning signs as they were soon pegged back by the Super Eagles striker. Dessers showed great composure to lose his man, collect a good pass and fire off a powerful shot from close range into the bottom corner to half the Twente lead.

Dessers halved the deficit with a powerful effort
Dessers halved the deficit with a powerful effort Imago

The goal breathed life into the home side, and they began to fashion better chances. Jorrit Hendrix came close in the final minutes of the game, firing off a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Lars Unnerstall in the Twente goal flew to his side to brilliantly deny the effort.

In added time, Dessers nearly stole the equalizer for Arne Slot's men. The Super Eagles striker rose highest to meet a beautifully lofted cross but his header narrowly flew wide of the goal.

While the result would be hard to swallow, Feyenoord must dust themselves off and focus fully on their UEFA Conference League final against Roma on May 22.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Jose Peseiro has been appointed as the new Super Eagles head coach (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic)

    '1 win out of 10 matches' and 4 other things to know about new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro

  • Cyriel Dessers scored his ninth goal of the Eredivisie in a narrow loss against Twente

    Cyriel Dessers on target in narrow loss for Feyenoord

  • Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic)

    5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Recommended articles

'1 win out of 10 matches' and 4 other things to know about new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro

'1 win out of 10 matches' and 4 other things to know about new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro

Cyriel Dessers on target in narrow loss for Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers on target in narrow loss for Feyenoord

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

NFF appoints José Peseiro as Head Coach of Super Eagles

Aston Villa silences Wilfred Zaha as final day Gerrard-Manchester City showdown looms

Aston Villa silences Wilfred Zaha as final day Gerrard-Manchester City showdown looms

Okoye signs off in style, Iheanacho, Lookman benched as Leicester cook Watford

Okoye signs off in style, Iheanacho, Lookman benched as Leicester cook Watford

Trending

COMMENT

Advanced stats suggest that Osimhen would have been a better signing for Manchester City than Haaland

Victor Osimhen is a better fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City than Erling Haaland
SUPER EAGLES

'We are back' - Super Eagles players react to 30-man Mexico, Ecuador list

Kayode Ishaq and Cyriel Dessers
SUPER EAGLES

EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr won his battle against the NFF after FIFA ruled in his favour
SUPER EAGLES

Chukwueze helps Villarreal wallop Rayo Vallecano, sets up Europa League shootout clash with Real Sociedad

Samuel Chukwueze played from start to finish as Villarreal wallop Rayo Vallecano 5-1