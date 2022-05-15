Cyriel Dessers on target in narrow loss for Feyenoord

Feyenoord threatened early, and should have gone ahead through Guus Til, whose powerful volley from a rebound had the goalkeeper scrambling, but it flew wide of the right post.

Just before the 30 minute mark, Twente stunned their hosts with the opener. Ricky van Wolfswinkel found himself in space and did well to lay up Dimitrios Limnios who kept his composure to finish into an empty net.

Imago

Things soon went from bad to worse for the home side, when Twente doubled the lead. Gijs Smal showed a ridiculous amount of skill to calmly control a lofted pass before slotting the ball into the net with his second touch.

Imago

Twente nearly got a third in the final seconds of the first half, when former Ajax man Vaclav Cerny broke into the feyenoord box unmarked, but his wildly fired shot flew far wide from the right hand post.

Feyenoord had the first chance of the second half, when former Brighton man Alireza Jahanbakhsh quickly brought down a good pass before taking a shot inside the box, but his shot missed the right corner by mere inches.

In the 60th minute, Cyriel Dessers went on a mazy run, skipping past Twente defenders trying to create space for himself in the box. Just before he could get his shot away, a Twente defender made an emphatic challenge to send the ball out for a corner.

Imago

The travelling side should have read the warning signs as they were soon pegged back by the Super Eagles striker. Dessers showed great composure to lose his man, collect a good pass and fire off a powerful shot from close range into the bottom corner to half the Twente lead.

Imago

The goal breathed life into the home side, and they began to fashion better chances. Jorrit Hendrix came close in the final minutes of the game, firing off a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Lars Unnerstall in the Twente goal flew to his side to brilliantly deny the effort.

In added time, Dessers nearly stole the equalizer for Arne Slot's men. The Super Eagles striker rose highest to meet a beautifully lofted cross but his header narrowly flew wide of the goal.