Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

With those goals, the Super Eagles striker becomes the outright top scorer in the competition with 10 goals, two more than second-place Tammy Abraham.

Cyriel Dessers makes history

The 27-year old also etched himself into the Nigerian history books with his performance on the night which saw him make a grand entrance into the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competition.

Before this season, Dessers had only scored one goal in European club competitions which was in 2017 for Utrecht in the Europa League qualifiers.

At the start of this season, Dessers scored once in the Champions League club qualifying rounds for Genk before he got shipped off to Feyenoord on loan.

And now with 10 goals in the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League, Dessers now has 12 total goals in European club competitions.

As a result, he has become the joint-fifth top-scoring Nigerian player in all UEFA club competitions combined, now tied with Paul Onuachu and Michael Obiku with 12 goals as well.

Cyriel Dessers and the rest of the top Nigerian goalscorers

Here is the full top ten (top 11 including Dessers) with the number of goals they scored and the teams they represented in European club competitions including qualifiers.

23: Obafemi Martins (Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Levante)

15: Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United)

15: Viktor Ikpeba (RFC Liège, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund)

13: Jay-Jay Okocha (Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers)

13: Ayegbeni Yakubu (Maccabi Haifa, Middlesbrough, Everton)

12: Cyriel Dessers (Utrecht, Genk, Feyenoord)

12: Michael Obiku (Anorthosis Famagusta, Feyenoord, APOEL)

12: Paul Onuachu (Midtjylland, Genk)

11: Joseph Akpala (Club Brugge, Kardemir Karabükspor)

11: Leke James (Aalesund, Molde, Sivasspor)

11: Olarenwaju Kayode (Austria Wien, Shakhtar, Sivasspor)