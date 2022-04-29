Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers scored twice against Marseille to reach 12 career goals in European club competitions.

Cyriel Dessers has scored ten (10) goals in eleven (11) UECL matches for Feyenoord.
Cyriel Dessers has scored ten (10) goals in eleven (11) UECL matches for Feyenoord.

Cyriel Dessers continued his impressive form in the UEFA Conference League with two goals in the semi-final first leg against Marseille to help his team secure a 3-2 win.

Recommended articles

With those goals, the Super Eagles striker becomes the outright top scorer in the competition with 10 goals, two more than second-place Tammy Abraham.

Nigerians among the top performers in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag has only coached ONE Super Eagles star in his career so far

Cyriel Dessers scored twice for Feyenoord against Marseille
Cyriel Dessers scored twice for Feyenoord against Marseille Pulse Nigeria

The 27-year old also etched himself into the Nigerian history books with his performance on the night which saw him make a grand entrance into the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competition.

Before this season, Dessers had only scored one goal in European club competitions which was in 2017 for Utrecht in the Europa League qualifiers.

At the start of this season, Dessers scored once in the Champions League club qualifying rounds for Genk before he got shipped off to Feyenoord on loan.

And now with 10 goals in the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League, Dessers now has 12 total goals in European club competitions.

Cyriel Dessers was unplayable against Slavia Prague
Cyriel Dessers was unplayable against Slavia Prague Pulse Nigeria

As a result, he has become the joint-fifth top-scoring Nigerian player in all UEFA club competitions combined, now tied with Paul Onuachu and Michael Obiku with 12 goals as well.

Here is the full top ten (top 11 including Dessers) with the number of goals they scored and the teams they represented in European club competitions including qualifiers.

23: Obafemi Martins (Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Levante)

15: Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United)

15: Viktor Ikpeba (RFC Liège, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund)

13: Jay-Jay Okocha (Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers)

13: Ayegbeni Yakubu (Maccabi Haifa, Middlesbrough, Everton)

12: Cyriel Dessers (Utrecht, Genk, Feyenoord)

12: Michael Obiku (Anorthosis Famagusta, Feyenoord, APOEL)

12: Paul Onuachu (Midtjylland, Genk)

11: Joseph Akpala (Club Brugge, Kardemir Karabükspor)

11: Leke James (Aalesund, Molde, Sivasspor)

11: Olarenwaju Kayode (Austria Wien, Shakhtar, Sivasspor)

Dessers still has at least one more Conference League game to play this season with the semi-final second leg against Marseille to come next week so he may yet climb further up the list soon.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers has scored ten (10) goals in eleven (11) UECL matches for Feyenoord.

    Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

  • Cyril Dessers

    Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

  • Ademola Lookman got the equaliser for Leicester City against Roma

    Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Recommended articles

Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

All you need to know ahead of Friday's AWCON 2022 draw with Nigeria already in Group C

All you need to know ahead of Friday's AWCON 2022 draw with Nigeria already in Group C

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Trending

COMMENT

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Ekong, Bassey and Balogun
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis could leave Watford after just one season

Emmanuel Dennis

Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

Malang Sarr had a bad game against Arsenal