Report: Crystal Palace to pay ₦5.1b for Super Eagles star Joe Aribo

Crystal Palace pushing for Aribo

According to transfer market expert Ekrem Konur, Palace are ready to pay £10m (₦5.1b) to get Aribo from Rangers. The Super Eagles star has been attracting interest from the Eagles and other Premier Leagues following a successful season with the Gers.

Aribo was one of Rangers' best players in the just-concluded season. The 25-year-old played more games than any other Rangers player in the just-concluded season.

Aribo made 57 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists. He was key to Rangers run to the Europa League final, which they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0.

ALSO READ: Sodje tells Joe Aribo to ditch Aston Villa for London club this summer

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international scored eight goals and created six assists in 31 league games for Rangers while he also helped them win the Scottish club.

Aribo's future remains unclear

However, it remains to be seen if the ex-Charlton man will leave the club this summer. Although Aribo's wish is to stay at Rangers, the club may decide to sell if they receive a suitable offer.

Pulse Nigeria