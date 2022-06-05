Report: Crystal Palace to pay ₦5.1b for Super Eagles star Joe Aribo

Crystal Palace are ready to make a move for Rangers and Super Eagles star Joe Aribo. Aribo has been a long-term target for Palace, who are looking to add more quality to their squad for the new season.
The Eagles have identified the Nigerian midfielder as one of their primary targets.
Crystal Palace pushing for Aribo
According to transfer market expert Ekrem Konur, Palace are ready to pay £10m (₦5.1b) to get Aribo from Rangers. The Super Eagles star has been attracting interest from the Eagles and other Premier Leagues following a successful season with the Gers.
Aribo was one of Rangers' best players in the just-concluded season. The 25-year-old played more games than any other Rangers player in the just-concluded season.
Aribo made 57 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists. He was key to Rangers run to the Europa League final, which they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0.
The Nigerian international scored eight goals and created six assists in 31 league games for Rangers while he also helped them win the Scottish club.
Aribo's future remains unclear
However, it remains to be seen if the ex-Charlton man will leave the club this summer. Although Aribo's wish is to stay at Rangers, the club may decide to sell if they receive a suitable offer.
But the Gers are likely to demand more than £10m Palace are willing to pay. Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton in 2019 and has a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.
