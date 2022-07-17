Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Bassey is on the verge of joining Dutch champions, Ajax Amsterdam this summer.

Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has dropped a HERE WE GO for the transfer of the 22-year-old to Ajax from Scottish club, Rangers.

Bassey's transfer is expected to cost Ajax a combined €27 million in transfer fees and add-ons.

Once completed, Bassey, who has been penciled down as a replacement for Manchester United-bound Lisandro Martinez, will become the most expensive player in Ajax's history.

This transfer is for me a step up for the Super Eagles' young defender, moving from the Europa League to the Champions League.

With this move, Bassey has emerged as the obvious winner of the transfer market by a Nigerian from a Pulse of The Day point of view.

Apart from the obvious upgrade in clubs, Rangers to Ajax, it's the education that Bassey will receive in Ajax and Holland that has excited me the most.

It's indeed a big move and Pulse of the Day can't wait to follow his progress in the Eredivisie and Champions League in the coming season.

Bayern Munich serve Ronaldo another rejection card

German champions, Bayern Munich, have become the latest club to reject Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, has spent the entire transfer window hawking his client in a bid to help him escape Europa League football with Manchester United and preserve his Champions League status.

However, so far, that decision to take Ronaldo away from Old Trafford has not been successful with rejection after rejection.

After several reports said that with Robert Lewandowski Barcelona-bound, the Bavarians will replace him with the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar, Bayern has come out to rubbish to claims in a very respectful manner.

“I love [Cristiano] Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now. Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas," Oliver Kahn said, as per Romano.