Pulse of The Day

Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The record-breaking transfer of Super Eagles' young defender Calvin Bassey and Cristiano Ronaldo are featured on the Sunday edition of Pulse of the Day

Calvin Bassey on his way to a historic transfer to Ajax.
Calvin Bassey on his way to a historic transfer to Ajax.

Super Eagles sensation Calvin Bassey is on the move from Rangers and it's a very BIG one indeed.

Recommended articles

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Bassey is on the verge of joining Dutch champions, Ajax Amsterdam this summer.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Icon SMI)
Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Icon SMI) Pulse Nigeria

Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has dropped a HERE WE GO for the transfer of the 22-year-old to Ajax from Scottish club, Rangers.

Bassey's transfer is expected to cost Ajax a combined €27 million in transfer fees and add-ons.

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo makes his debut for Southampton against RB Leipzig

Frenk rejection for Man United, Bassey to win transfer window IF...

'Wise decision' - How Nigerians reacted to Joe Aribo's dream move to the Premier League

Once completed, Bassey, who has been penciled down as a replacement for Manchester United-bound Lisandro Martinez, will become the most expensive player in Ajax's history.

Bassey replaces Martinez who leaves for Man Utd
Bassey replaces Martinez who leaves for Man Utd Pulse Nigeria

This transfer is for me a step up for the Super Eagles' young defender, moving from the Europa League to the Champions League.

With this move, Bassey has emerged as the obvious winner of the transfer market by a Nigerian from a Pulse of The Day point of view.

Apart from the obvious upgrade in clubs, Rangers to Ajax, it's the education that Bassey will receive in Ajax and Holland that has excited me the most.

Calvin Bassey FIFA 22 Card (Futbin)
Calvin Bassey FIFA 22 Card (Futbin) Pulse Nigeria

It's indeed a big move and Pulse of the Day can't wait to follow his progress in the Eredivisie and Champions League in the coming season.

German champions, Bayern Munich, have become the latest club to reject Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer Pulse Sports

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, has spent the entire transfer window hawking his client in a bid to help him escape Europa League football with Manchester United and preserve his Champions League status.

However, so far, that decision to take Ronaldo away from Old Trafford has not been successful with rejection after rejection.

'NO WAY RON!' Bayern Munich become 5th club to reject Ronaldo

After several reports said that with Robert Lewandowski Barcelona-bound, the Bavarians will replace him with the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar, Bayern has come out to rubbish to claims in a very respectful manner.

Barcelona have finally announced an agreement with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona have finally announced an agreement with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski Pulse Sports

“I love [Cristiano] Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now. Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas," Oliver Kahn said, as per Romano.

Which club or country will Cristiano Ronaldo play for next season?

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Wilfred Ndidi injured again, Rodgers concerned

    Wilfred Ndidi injured again, Rodgers concerned

  • Calvin Bassey on his way to a historic transfer to Ajax.

    Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

  • Calvin Bassey is set to join Ajax from Rangers (IMAGO/Revierfoto)

    Calvin Bassey to Ajax is a sideways move at best

Recommended articles

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Wilfred Ndidi injured again, Rodgers concerned

Wilfred Ndidi injured again, Rodgers concerned

Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

Video: Mount scores the winner as Chelsea begin pre-season with a win over Club America

Video: Mount scores the winner as Chelsea begin pre-season with a win over Club America

Calvin Bassey to Ajax is a sideways move at best

Calvin Bassey to Ajax is a sideways move at best

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Trending

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth
TRANSFERS

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Calvin Bassey is a target for Ajax as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez (Instagram / Calvin Bassey)

Moses Simon drops out as Salah, Mane make 10-man shortlist for CAF Player of the Year Award

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Edouard Mendy all make the CAF Player of the Year 10-man shortlist

Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hits out at Ahmed Musa over ASUU strike post