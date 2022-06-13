BETA MARKET

Sao Tome to beat Nigeria is valued at 35 odds - worth a punt?

Tunde Young
Betting tips for the AFCON 2023 Qualifying game between Sao Tome and Nigeria.

Betting tips for Sao Tome v Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play an away game against Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco and the bookies certainly consider them clear favourites.

Despite technically being the home side, Sao Tome's odds for a win have been set at a sky-high 35.00 which means it would be a miracle for them to leave this game with three points.

While some crazy punters will still test fate and put some money on Sao Tome to win, there are other safer options to bet on in this game.

Nigeria to win is at a lowly 1.06 odds, garbage value not at all worth betting on as it's the most likely outcome which is why a bit of creativity is needed to maximise the odds.

How to cashout from the AFCON Qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone

'Only 58 matches ever' - Everything you need to know about Nigeria's opponents, Sao Tome

Sao Tome vs Nigeria: team news, form guide, preview as Super Eagles battle Falcons & Patriots

Nigeria to win both halves is a better bet at 1.56 odds and it is almost certain this will be the outcome as Sao Tome lost both halves in a 5-1 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their last game.

Another similar market is ‘Away score both halves’, that's betting on the Super Eagles to score at least one goal in each half of football, available at 1.44 odds.

You could also bet on Nigeria to win without conceding, that is Away win to nil available at 1.36 odds, a nice option as Sao Tome are unlikely to find the net against the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles' last game produced three goals while Sao Tome's ended with six, indicating that goals will be plenty in this game.

A simple over 2.5 is at 1.36 odds but your interests will be better served with a punt on over 3.5 goals available at 1.96 odds.

And if you're feeling lucky, go straight to the correct score column and select 'any other score' at 3.60 odds, score lines like 5-0 upward tend to fall under this category.

