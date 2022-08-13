Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is in line to make his debut in the Serie A this weekend as the Italian league makes a return.
Former Fox Ademola Lookman in line for Atalanta, Serie A debut
The talented 24-year-old forward is a summer arrival at Bergamo from Germany.
Lookman is a new signing at Italian side Atalanta BC having joined them from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
After moving around on loan since he signed for the Red Bull team in 2019, Lookman has a new home in Serie A.
The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth £8.10m and will represent Atalanta until the summer of 2026.
He will be looking for a better time with Atalanta after he failed to establish himself at Leipzig in three years.
Lookman primed for debut against Sampdoria
Meanwhile, the Nigerian international is ready to make his debut after his first training sessions with the club went smoothly during the week.
Lookman has been named in the Atalanta 19-man squad for the trip to Sampdoria on Saturday as the Serie A kicks off for the 2022/23 season.
The Nigerian is one of four forwards named by Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who will look for a positive start from his players after the club lost two last matches last season.
As reported this week by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Lookman enjoyed his first sessions with Atalanta and looked focused in training and will look to also come on for his debut and to get things off to the perfect start with a goal and win.
He scored six (6)goals in 16 starts on loan at Leicester City last season. He is set to start on the bench against Sampdoria with Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel expected to lead the lines for La Dea.
