Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has dealt Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle a massive blow in their pursuit of his services.
Arsenal suffer a blow as Osimhen makes his transfer decision
The Nigerian international has been linked with a move away from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.
Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle all interested in the Nigerian.
Arsenal lead the race to sign Osimhen
The Gunners looked to be in the pole position and have even reportedly made a rejected bid in the region of €90m to Napoli for Osimhen's services.
However, it appears the Gunners will not get their transfer target this summer as Osimhen is not keen on leaving Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
According to Corriere dello Sport, as per CalcioNapoli24, Osimhen has decided to stay at Napoli at least for one more year.
Osimhen wants to win the Scudetto with Napoli
The 23-year-old joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m in 2020. Osimhen still has three years left on his contract, and he is not keen on leaving Naples this year.
The Super Eagles star was arguably Napoli's best player in the just-concluded Serie A season, scoring 14 goals in 27 games.
However, Napoli capitulated in the title race battle, which was eventually won by AC Milan. Still, Osimhen wants to stay at the club as he believes the Neapolitans have what it takes to win the Scudetto next year.
Also, with Lorenzo Insigne leaving, Osimhen will become the main man at the club and will have more responsibilities in the squad.
Osimhen's decision will come as a blow for Arsenal, who have identified the young Nigerian as a permanent replacement for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona in January.
It now remains to be seen if the Gunners will test Napoli and Osimhen's resolve by offering more money for his services.
