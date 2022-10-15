'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

The 21-year-old who played for England from the U17 level through to the U21s, scoring six goals in 11 games for the latter, is eligible to play for England's Three Lions, the United States Senior Men's National Team, and Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Balogun was born in New York in the USA and emigrated to England when he was two years old, growing up in London. His parents were born in Nigeria.

England, Nigeria or USA?

“Above everything, I feel English, but I also have an American side, because I have family in New York and I love going there," the Reims striker said in an interview with L’Equipe.

"I have my grandmother and cousins in Lagos (Nigeria), even if I haven’t been there since I was very young. My mother sometimes speaks to me in Yoruba and it is important to me.”

“Just like my future at club level, I am not closing any doors regarding international selection. All options remain open.”

Asides from playing for England's age grade teams, Balogun has also featured four times for the United States U18 team, scoring twice in four appearances.

Ligue 1's 6th top goalscorer

Known for his pace, technique, and being two-footed, the youngster has scored six goals and grabbed two assists in 10 games for Reims this season.