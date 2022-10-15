'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

"My mother sometimes speaks to me in Yoruba and it is important to me," said the 21-year-old striker with six goals and two assists this season.

Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro
Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

Arsenal striker Folarin Jerry Balogun, who is on loan at Ligue 1 club Reims, has revealed that he is keeping all his options regarding his international future, open.

Read Also

The 21-year-old who played for England from the U17 level through to the U21s, scoring six goals in 11 games for the latter, is eligible to play for England's Three Lions, the United States Senior Men's National Team, and Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Balogun was born in New York in the USA and emigrated to England when he was two years old, growing up in London. His parents were born in Nigeria.

Folarin Balogun playing for England's U21
Folarin Balogun playing for England's U21 Imago

“Above everything, I feel English, but I also have an American side, because I have family in New York and I love going there," the Reims striker said in an interview with L’Equipe.

"I have my grandmother and cousins in Lagos (Nigeria), even if I haven’t been there since I was very young. My mother sometimes speaks to me in Yoruba and it is important to me.”

“Just like my future at club level, I am not closing any doors regarding international selection. All options remain open.”

Asides from playing for England's age grade teams, Balogun has also featured four times for the United States U18 team, scoring twice in four appearances.

Known for his pace, technique, and being two-footed, the youngster has scored six goals and grabbed two assists in 10 games for Reims this season.

His tally leaves him sixth on the French top league's goalscorers chart behind Neymar, Terem Moffi, Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David and Florian Sotoca.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Xavi compares El Clasico atmosphere to sex

Xavi compares El Clasico atmosphere to sex

VIDEO: Bizzare penalty helps Esperance knock Plateau United out of Champions League

VIDEO: Bizzare penalty helps Esperance knock Plateau United out of Champions League

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Trending

Francis Uzoho
UEL

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
PREMIER LEAGUE

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax
UCL

'Osimhen is always offside' - Spalletti knocks Super Eagles striker

The King of Lorient Terem Moffi
LIGUE 1

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace