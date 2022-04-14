Arsenal are now the favourites to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Naples this summer, with Premier League clubs interested in his services.

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for the Nigerian, with the Magpies reportedly making a bid in January.

Arsenal are also interested in the 23-year-old's services. According to La Gazzetta, the Gunners have now moved ahead of the Magpies and United in the race to sign the youngster.

Arsenal are in the market for a striker after losing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to Barcelona, while Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave this summer.

The Gunners see Osimhen as the perfect solution to their striking woes and are ready to make a move for him this summer.

However, the Gunners will have to break their transfer record if they are to sign the Nigerian international.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m in 2020.

The Neapolitans consider Osimhen a prized asset and will only let him leave for a fee in the region of over €100m.

Osimhen has been Napoli's best player this season despite missing two months of action due to a facial injury.

The ex-Lille star has scored 12 league goals in 21 Serie A games for the Naples side.