Arsenal are now the favourites to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian striker has been linked with a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.

Osimhen (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)
Arsenal have emerged as the leader in the race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Naples this summer, with Premier League clubs interested in his services.

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for the Nigerian, with the Magpies reportedly making a bid in January.

Victor Osimhen could leave Napoli this summer (IMAGO/Antonio Balasco)
Arsenal are also interested in the 23-year-old's services. According to La Gazzetta, the Gunners have now moved ahead of the Magpies and United in the race to sign the youngster.

Arsenal are in the market for a striker after losing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to Barcelona, while Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave this summer.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has scored just four Premier League goals this season
The Gunners see Osimhen as the perfect solution to their striking woes and are ready to make a move for him this summer.

However, the Gunners will have to break their transfer record if they are to sign the Nigerian international.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m in 2020.

The Neapolitans consider Osimhen a prized asset and will only let him leave for a fee in the region of over €100m.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille (IMAGO/FedericoPestellini/PanoramiC)
Osimhen has been Napoli's best player this season despite missing two months of action due to a facial injury.

The ex-Lille star has scored 12 league goals in 21 Serie A games for the Naples side.

Osimhen still has three years left on his current contract at Napoli.

