Peseiro reacts to Ndidi-injury controversy, reveals why the player left Algeria camp

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Leicester City midfielder was accused of feigning an injury because he would not be allowed to play in his favoured midfield role.

Jose Peseiro - Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has shed more light on the Wilfred Ndidi injury saga that saw the player pull out from Nigeria's international friendly with 2019 AFCON champions Algeria.

The 25-year-old was alleged by a popular Nigerian journalist to have feigned an injury because he would not be allowed to play in his favoured midfield role.

However, Peseiro in a video released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that Ndidi had arrived at camp with traits of a hamstring.

"Because we have that connection with Leicester [City], their fitness coach said to our fitness coach that he [Ndidi] complained in the last match [against Tottenham Hotspur], the 62-year-old Portuguese said to NFF TV.

"When Ndidi came, he did training without intensity, a small training but with conditions, but he kept feeling something in his hamstring.

"After yesterday's session, I thought it was better not to use him. I don't want to go use a player in a friendly match only to see him sustain more injury.

"It is for that reason he went back to Leicester today, for him recover more faster," Peseiro added.

Reacting to the report that he feigned his injury, the midfielder hit back at the journalist on his social media platforms, accusing him of not verifying his claims.

"How sure are you? Did you ask questions? Did you check your facts, No! You just decided to tweet… bravo you did yourself, proud sir," he responded on Twitter.

On his Instagram story, he said: "And you keep complaining that I don't grant interviews. #Checkyourfacts, embarrassing from you."

Ndidi hits back at fake journalist Pulse Nigeria

It remains to be seen if the midfielder will be fit in time for Leicester's clash against Nottingham Forest on October 3.

The Super Eagles will take on Algeria's team B in a test match on Friday, September 23 before the main friendly clash on Tuesday, September 27.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

