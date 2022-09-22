Peseiro reacts to Ndidi-injury controversy, reveals why the player left Algeria camp

The 25-year-old was alleged by a popular Nigerian journalist to have feigned an injury because he would not be allowed to play in his favoured midfield role.

However, Peseiro in a video released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that Ndidi had arrived at camp with traits of a hamstring.

Peseiro's comments on Ndidi saga

"Because we have that connection with Leicester [City], their fitness coach said to our fitness coach that he [Ndidi] complained in the last match [against Tottenham Hotspur], the 62-year-old Portuguese said to NFF TV.

"When Ndidi came, he did training without intensity, a small training but with conditions, but he kept feeling something in his hamstring.

"After yesterday's session, I thought it was better not to use him. I don't want to go use a player in a friendly match only to see him sustain more injury.

"It is for that reason he went back to Leicester today, for him recover more faster," Peseiro added.

Ndidi debunk fake injury claims

Reacting to the report that he feigned his injury, the midfielder hit back at the journalist on his social media platforms, accusing him of not verifying his claims.

"How sure are you? Did you ask questions? Did you check your facts, No! You just decided to tweet… bravo you did yourself, proud sir," he responded on Twitter.

On his Instagram story, he said: "And you keep complaining that I don't grant interviews. #Checkyourfacts, embarrassing from you."

It remains to be seen if the midfielder will be fit in time for Leicester's clash against Nottingham Forest on October 3.