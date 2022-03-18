Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

The 25-year-old midfielder was on hand to stroke in the ball in the 99th minute as the Toffees snapped a four-game losing streak in the league.

Iwobi combined with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, exchanging passes with the England international, before finishing off the move he started past Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

I took the goal with my weaker foot - Iwobi

In his post-match comments published on the club's official website, Iwobi confirmed that he maintained his calm and composure despite taking the shot on his weaker foot.

Iwobi said: "For the goal, I just wanted to relax and stay composed. It was on my weaker foot as well.

"The main thing was to hit the target, beat the keeper – and it turned out to be the goal we needed.

Iwobi credits Calvert-Lewin for the Newcastle assist

The Super Eagles midfielder also lauded Calvert-Lewin's assist for the goal, praising the England striker's hold-up play to allow him to get into position for the goal.

"Dominic also did very well to stay composed and wait for me to overlap. I have to give credit to him for assisting me and I was able to slot the ball in the corner," Iwobi concluded.

Iwobi's goal against Eddie Howe's side was only his third goal of the season, with two (2) assists bringing his total goal contribution to five (5) in 20 matches for Everton this season.