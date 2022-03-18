SUPER EAGLES

Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

Damola Ogungbe
Alex Iwobis shot on his weaker left foot gave Frank Lampards Everton hope in their fight against relegation

Alex Iwobi confirms that he took the winning goal against Newcastle United on his weaker left foot
Alex Iwobi confirms that he took the winning goal against Newcastle United on his weaker left foot (IMAGO/News Images)

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has commented on how he scored Everton's only goal in their 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old midfielder was on hand to stroke in the ball in the 99th minute as the Toffees snapped a four-game losing streak in the league.

Iwobi combined with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, exchanging passes with the England international, before finishing off the move he started past Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

In his post-match comments published on the club's official website, Iwobi confirmed that he maintained his calm and composure despite taking the shot on his weaker foot.

Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United
Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi said: "For the goal, I just wanted to relax and stay composed. It was on my weaker foot as well.

"The main thing was to hit the target, beat the keeper – and it turned out to be the goal we needed.

The Super Eagles midfielder also lauded Calvert-Lewin's assist for the goal, praising the England striker's hold-up play to allow him to get into position for the goal.

Iwobi's left foot shot to win it for Everton against Newcastle United
Iwobi's left foot shot to win it for Everton against Newcastle United (IMAGO/Alan Martin/Colorsport) Pulse Nigeria

"Dominic also did very well to stay composed and wait for me to overlap. I have to give credit to him for assisting me and I was able to slot the ball in the corner," Iwobi concluded.

Iwobi's goal against Eddie Howe's side was only his third goal of the season, with two (2) assists bringing his total goal contribution to five (5) in 20 matches for Everton this season.

The former Arsenal player is expected to feature for Everton in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Crystal Palace before joining the Super Eagles squad for the two-legged World Cup Qualifier against Ghana.

Damola Ogungbe

