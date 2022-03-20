FA CUP

Helpless Iwobi watches on as a Wilfred Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace tear Everton to shreds

Damola Ogungbe
Alex Iwobi faces double tragedy as Everton got eliminated and he will not be able to join the Super Eagles for the World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was unable to save Everton from a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace as the Toffees crashed out of the 2021/22 FA Cup.

A confident and high-flying Palace side dominated for almost the entire duration of the match as Patrick Vieira compounded Frank Lampard's problems at Goodison Park.

Goals from Marc Guehi (25'), Jean-Phillipe Mateta (42'), Wilfred Zaha (79'), and Will Hughes (87') gave Palace a resounding victory over a hapless Everton side at Selhurst Park.

Palace now joins Chelsea in the semifinals of the 2021/22 FA Cup while Southampton host Manchester City and Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest later in the day to complete the four-team semifinal stage.

Iwobi started on the bench for Everton despite scoring a 99th-minute winner for the Toffees the last time out against Newcastle United in the league.

Iwobi came on in the 73rd minute in place of Seamus Coleman but the former Arsenal player could not affect proceedings in any way as Palace tightened their stranglehold on the match.

The Super Eagles midfielder got only 9 touches of the ball in the 19 minutes he spent on the pitch while laying off six (6) accurate passes.

Iwobi attempted only one cross and one duel but lost both as well as losing possession to the Palace Eagles twice.

Sunday's exit from the FA Cup could mean less distraction for Lampard and his Everton charges as they battle relegation in the remaining fixtures in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, Iwobi will remain at the Goodison Park during the forthcoming international break after being left out of Augustine Eguavoen's 32-man squad to face Ghana.

The 25-year-old is currently serving a suspension following his red card in the Super Eagles' last match against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

