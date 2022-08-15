Alaba scores sumptuous free kick to help Real Madrid defeat Umar Sadiq's Almeria [VIDEO]

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was listed in Almeria's starting lineup as Madrid came into the game on the back of their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt that ended 2-0.

Second-half goals from Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba completed a comeback for Madrid after they went down to an early Almeria goal by Largie Ramazani.

Almeria launch the scoring

Almeria started off on the brighter side as Largie Ramazani calmly slid the ball past Thibaut Courtois to give the hosts the lead inside of ten minutes, after being brilliantly receiving the ball behind the Madrid defence, following a pass from Igo Eguaras.

Almeria then turned down the notch until the end of the first half in an effort to protect their slim lead.

AFP

Just before halftime, Lucas Vázquez appeared to have equalised for Real Madrid, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Alaba plays the 'super sub' for Real Madrid

In the second half, Los Blancos picked up the pace and continued to generate plenty of opportunities and on the hour mark, they finally managed to get past the tenacious Almeria defence and their goalkeeper Fernando, as Vazquez pounced on a stray ball after a furious Vincius Junior dash.

The Spanish champions were only energized by score line, and they went ahead fifteen minutes later.

AFP

Interestingly, it was David Alaba who came on as a substitute in the 74th minute that scored the visitors' goal with his very first touch off a free-kick, in the 75th minute of the game.