Super Eagles celebrate improved pitch at Moshood Abiola Stadium

Super Eagles players have been in a good mood due to the improved turf of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. In preparation for their playoff match against the Black Stars of Ghana, the Super Eagles held their first training session in Abuja's National Stadium.
Super Eagles players have showered praise on the Ministry of Sports for the improved turf of Moshood Abiola National Stadium.
After their first training session ahead of their two-legged tie with arch-rivals Ghana, a group of players, including in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and team captain Ahmed Musa could not hide their joy upon seeing the improved pitch at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and used the opportunity to thank the officials responsible for the improvement.
While speaking to pressmen from thenff.com, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa said, "The turf is looking and feeling really nice and wonderful. I want to thank the Honourable Minister and the Ministry officials for a job well done.”
Watford defender William Troost-Ekong also commented on the improved turf and was glad to see the Ministry of Sports putting everything in place before the crucial match on March 29. “This is really nice. The turf feels good and we are happy that our request for the turf to be put in great shape was heeded by the Sports Ministry.” Ekong said.
The Ghanaian defenders should be wary of the return leg in Abuja, as Napoli forward Victor Osimhen was also part of the players who spoke on the new pitch.
Osimhen, who recently scored the 70,00th and 70,001st goals in the history of the Italian Serie A, expressed his joy about the pitch, and he believes it would aid his game.
“I love it. It is really nice, and it allows the ball to roll very well." the Napoli hitman said.
Nigeria will host the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on March 29.
