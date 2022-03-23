Super Eagles celebrate improved pitch at Moshood Abiola Stadium

Twitter/NGSuperEagles

After their first training session ahead of their two-legged tie with arch-rivals Ghana, a group of players, including in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and team captain Ahmed Musa could not hide their joy upon seeing the improved pitch at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and used the opportunity to thank the officials responsible for the improvement.

While speaking to pressmen from thenff.com, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa said, "The turf is looking and feeling really nice and wonderful. I want to thank the Honourable Minister and the Ministry officials for a job well done.”

IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong also commented on the improved turf and was glad to see the Ministry of Sports putting everything in place before the crucial match on March 29. “This is really nice. The turf feels good and we are happy that our request for the turf to be put in great shape was heeded by the Sports Ministry.” Ekong said.

The Ghanaian defenders should be wary of the return leg in Abuja, as Napoli forward Victor Osimhen was also part of the players who spoke on the new pitch.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen, who recently scored the 70,00th and 70,001st goals in the history of the Italian Serie A, expressed his joy about the pitch, and he believes it would aid his game.

“I love it. It is really nice, and it allows the ball to roll very well." the Napoli hitman said.