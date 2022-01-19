AFCON 2021: 'I am not the coach' Super Eagles captain speaks on limited minutes

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Ahmed Musa has stated that he does not mind his lack of game time at the Africa Cup of Nations so far.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has told supporters that he is satisfied with whatever role he can play for the team. He made this known to reporters on Tuesday after the Eagles training session.

Musa is the most experienced player in the Eagles dressing room but has only featured from the bench in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

“I am not the coach. Anyone that he chooses to play will give all his best. Whenever I come in I always give what I know how to do,” Musa told reporters ahead of the match with the Djuturus of Guinea- Bissau.

Musa also asked Nigerians to pray for the team’s success in Cameroon as they look prepared to claim the trophy.

“Nigerians should keep praying for us and by the grace of God we will make them happy," Musa started.

"We know the importance of winning the tournament and we are doing all our best to make that promise fulfilled for them,” he concluded.

Musa made cameo appearances in the wins over Egypt and Sudan, coming off the bench for a few minutes in both games.

Super Eagles Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has suggested he might give minutes to fringe players against Guinea Bissau.

The Super Eagles kick-off against Guinea-Bissau at 8 pm

