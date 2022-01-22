Nigeria vs Tunisia: Super Eagles tackle COVID-19 hit Carthage Eagles - H2H, Key Stats, Match Preview

Intro

Nigeria vs Tunisia: A pulsating battle between two familiar Eagles

Nigeria's Super Eagles will continue their quest for a fourth successive win at the AFCON 2021 when they go head-to-head with a familiar foe in the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the Round of 16 tomorrow.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles have had an impressive start to the AFCON 2021 following three wins in three and will go into this knockout stage as the only team with a hundred per cent record.

Nigeria kicked off its tournament with an excellent 1-0 win over seven-time champions Egypt before respective easy victories against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau sealed passage into the last 16.

For their opponents, the Carthage Eagles, their AFCON 2021 journey has been a shaky one after making the round of 16 only as one of the best losers.

Tunisia started the competition with a controversial defeat to Mali but bounced back emphatically with a 4-0 win against Mauritania in the second match.

AFP

However, a shock 1-0 defeat in the third and final group match against debutants the Gambia saw the Carthage Eagles drop to third place in Group F.

On Sunday, Nigeria and Tunisia will step on the Garoua pitch looking to get the better of each other in what is another keenly anticipated chapter in their Africa Cup of Nations story.

Head-to-Head and Form Guide

Nigeria and Tunisia are familiar foes in the Africa Cup of Nations and will be meeting for the second time in three years at the knockout stages.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Both teams last met three years ago when an Odion Ighalo goal gave the Super Eagles, managed by Gernot Rohr, a narrow 1-0 win in the third-place playoff in the 2019 edition in Egypt.

In terms of their respective forms, Nigeria will go into this tie in better form after an unbeaten run in their last five matches across all competition, with four wins and a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

On the other hand, the Carthage Eagles have struggled for form in recent times, having failed to score in three of their last four matches.

Teams News

Nigeria's Super Eagles will have a fully fit squad to choose from, with the interim boss, Augustine Eguavoen, set to recall key players like Joe Aribo, Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Chukwueze and fullbacks, Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi, who were all rested against Guinea-Bissau.

For Tunisia, the Carthage Eagles have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak after as many as 12 players and their manager, Mondher Kebaier, have been ruled out after testing positive for the virus.

Venue and Time

The tie will take place at the familiar Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua and is slated to kick off at 8 pm, Nigerian time on January 23, 2022.

Possible Lineup

Nigeria XI: Maduka; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Sanusi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Aribo, Simon; Iheanacho, Awoniyi

Tunisia XI: Said; Mathlouthi, Ifa, Talbi, Abdi; Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni; Mejbri, Rafia, Jaziri

Prediction

Going by the previous battles between Nigeria and Tunisia, I expect this to be another closely contested encounter.