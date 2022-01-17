AFCON 2021:'Well done Super Eagles'- Ex-Cameroon striker Eto'o congratulates Super Eagles over round of 16 qualification

Niyi Iyanda
Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president, Samuel Eto’o, has congratulated the Super Eagles on their win against Sudan.

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o has congratulated the Super Eagles over their win over Sudan and subsequent qualification for the round of 16.

The Super Eagles were dominant in a 3-1 win over the Falcons of Sudan.

Reacting to the win, Eto’o wrote on Twitter:” Well done Super Eagles 🇳🇬 for securing your second victory and moving on to the knockout stage 👏🏿“

The Super Eagles will take on Guinea-Bissau in their last group game on the 19th of January.

