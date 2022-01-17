AFCON 2021: Former Super Eagles striker believes team lacks creativity

Former Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa has disclosed that the Super Eagles lacks creativity in the midfield despite overcoming Egypt and Sudan in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2021 (AFCON).
Former Super Eagles and Wigan Athletic forward Julius Aghahowa believes the Super eagles could do with more creativity in the middle of the park.
This is even though the Super Eagles beat Egypt 1-0 in their opening game before a more resounding victory against Sudan in the second Group D game.
“The fact is the Super Eagles played exciting football, a lot of possession though in the opponent's half we didn’t get that creativity that we wanted all in all two games six points we are good to go.
Aghahowa also believes that coach Eguavoen should rest some of his key players and give others a run in the team.
“I think this is a walk in the park. The last game is just for us to play those players that have not had game time,” Aghahowa said.