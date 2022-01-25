AFCON 2021: Rating all Super Eagles players' performances in Cameroon

Although Nigeria exited Cameroon in the Round of 16, the Super Eagles played four games and featured 24 different players.

Here is how each of those players performed at the tournament, rated between 0 and 10 from goalkeepers to attackers.

Maduka Okoye 6/10

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper did not have an AFCON to remember as his error against Tunisia in the Round of 16 ultimately caused the premature elimination.

Okoye played two games in the Group Stage but was barely tested by Egypt and Sudan. A close-range denial of Mohamed Salah in the first game was the highlight of Okoye's tournament and earned him a rating of 6/10.

Francis Uzoho 7/10

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's second-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho only played one game at AFCON 2021 but gave a good account of himself in the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The game was a dead rubber but Uzoho earned his clean sheet and staked a claim for the number one spot.

William Troost-Ekong 8/10

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles captain had a good tournament and marshalled his team through an impressive group stage where they only conceded via a penalty.

Troost-Ekong was also one of Nigeria's six goal-scorers at AFCON 2021 and was one of the few who could not directly be blamed for Nigeria's exit.

Kenneth Omeruo 7/10

Kenneth Omeruo played three of the four games as Troost-Ekong's centre-back partner and the heart of Nigeria's stingy defence.

Semi Ajayi 6/10

Semi Ajayi functioned mainly as a deputy for Kenneth Omeruo, he was the direct replacement for closing minutes against Egypt and also played in place of Omeruo against Guinea-Bissau.

Olisa Ndah 3/10

His only appearance was as a 76th-minute substitute against Guinea-Bissau and did not have enough time to make much of an impression.

Ola Aina 7/10

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Ola Aina played as a right-back and was one of Nigeria's standout players at AFCON 2021 and played in every game except the dead-rubber last group game against Guinea-Bissau.

Tyronne Ebuehi 5/10

Nigeria's other right-back and understudy to Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi only played against Guinea-Bissau but struggled to impact the game before he was yanked off in the 76th minute and replaced by Olisa Ndah.

Zaidu Sanusi 6/10

Zaidu Sanusi played as the left-back for Nigeria in three of four games except for the Guinea-Bissau game and while he was not outstanding, Zaidu Sanusi was solid, above average.

Jamilu Collins 5/10

Another of those that only played against Guinea-Bissau, Jamilu Collins played the full 90 minutes but had a pretty average game.

Wilfried Ndidi 7/10

Pulse Nigeria

Wilfred Ndidi was one of two Nigerian players to play every minute of the tournament before Nigeria's elimination which is an indication of his performance.

Ndidi was Nigeria's rock in the middle and could not at any point be faulted for effort, even in the game they were knocked out by Tunisia.

Joe Aribo 7/10

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Ndidi's partner in the midfield, Joe Aribo was given the license to roam which helped Nigeria especially in the group stage and Aribo gave a good account of himself.

Kelechi Nwakali 6/10

Kelechi Nwakali only started against Guinea-Bissau, after two substitute appearances in the group stage and he performed well before being taken off in the second half.

Frank Onyeka 3/10

The midfielder only played 14 minutes the whole tournament as a substitute against Guinea-Bissau.

Alex Iwobi 4/10

Pulse Nigeria

Alex Iwobi appeared in every game but only started against Guinea-Bissau and failed to make an impact in 90 minutes. He also got sent off against Tunisia which culminated in the defeat.

Moses Simon 9/10

Pulse Nigeria

Moses Simon was on course to win the 'Player of the Tournament’ award with a goal and two assists to match his electrifying performances in the group stage but he was stopped by Tunisia which was a major reason Nigeria were eliminated.

Chidera Ejuke 5/10

Chidera Ejuke came off the bench and was lively against Egypt but failed to impress in his only start against Guinea-Bissau before he was taken off in the second half.

Samuel Chukwueze 5/10

Samuel Chukwueze had a disappointing AFCON 2021, he played three games and consistently delivered lacklustre performances despite scoring against Sudan.

Henry Onyekuru 3/10

Onyekuru only played the closing 15 minutes against Guinea-Bissau but did very little and never appeared again.

Ahmed Musa 3/10

Officially listed as the team captain but Ahmed Musa only played a total of 28 minutes at the tournament, two substitute appearances against Sudan and Tunisia in which he failed to impact.

Kelechi Iheanacho 7/10

Pulse Nigeria

Iheanacho scored the winning goal against Egypt and set up the opening goal against Sudan with a delightful pass for Sadiq Umar. However, he was a non-factor against Tunisia and was substituted after 60 minutes.

Taiwo Awoniyi 6/10

Taiwo Awoniyi had big shoes to fill stepping in to lead the line for Nigeria in Victor Osimhen’s absence and while he did not fill those shoes, Awoniyi was decent. He played three games and scored once against Sudan.

Sadiq Umar 4/10

Pulse Nigeria

Sadiq Umar was much maligned for his below-par performances in the group stage but he did slightly redeem himself with a good substitute appearance in the game against Tunisia.

Peter Olayinka 3/10