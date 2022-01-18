AFCON 2021: Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says Aribo is not playing in his best position

He made his comments on his Instagram page.

Although Aribo has been more than decent in Cameroon, grabbing an assist in the first game and following up with a solid performance in the second, Balogun believes there is more to get from the Rangers man.

Balogun, who also plays for Rangers, missed the tournament due to injury,

He urged coach Eguavoen to play Aribo in a number 10 role for the Super Eagles for the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

“To me, he’s not playing in his best position. If you put him in as a No.10, he will give you more joy because he knows how to take on players, he knows how to delay the play in a way.

“So, I am actually happy he’s found a way to do it in a different position,” Balogun said.

Balogun also praised Aribo for maintaining his club form at the international level with the Super Eagles.

“I have always known he’s a great player, right from the time I started playing with him.

He’s in great form this season and he managed to bring that to Nigeria in the last two games,” Balogun said.