RB Leipzig attacker Ademola Lookman, is one step away from joimg Serie A club Atalanta, this summer.
Lookman edges closer to Atalanta switch
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has agreed 'personal terms' with Atalanta with the deal set to be at closing stages according to sources.
The 25-year-old Super Eagles star played for Leicester on loan from German club Leipzig last season, and is now ready make a move to Italy this summer.
The former Everton star, Lookman had an decent spell with Leicester City in the Premier League last season making over 40 appearances across all competitions, notching up eight(8) goals and five(5) assists to his name.
After a decent experience between the Premier League and the Bundesliga, the forward now looks set to ply his trade in Serie A.
Ademola Lookman has already reached personal agreement with Atalanta, with some minor details set to be completed before the deal is made official, reports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Lookman who joined RB Leipzig from Everton in 2019 has two years remaining on his current contract at the club but the German club who values him for a region around €10m are now set to let him go for a fee that has yet to be disclosed yet.
More to follow......
