SUPER EAGLES

3 things new boss Jose Peseiro wants from his 'resilent' Super Eagles after Mexico defeat

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

It seems Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro didn't enjoy some of the things he saw from the Super Eagles against Mexico on Sunday morning.

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro and his crew during the friendly against Mexico.
Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro and his crew during the friendly against Mexico.

New Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has given an insight into some of the changes we may see from the team going forward after his first match in charge ended in defeat.

Recommended articles

Mexico proved to be a hard nut for the Super Eagles to crack once again after El Tri extended their unbeaten run against Nigeria to seven matches after a 2-1 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas.

Jose Peseiro
Jose Peseiro Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles were under intense pressure from the North Americans, who dominated the opening half of the game and deservedly took a 1-0 lead at the break.

Nigeria could have been as many as 3-0 down in that first half but for good goalkeeping from Francis Uzoho and Mexico's profligacy.

EXCLUSIVE: Cyriel Dessers gushes over Burna Boy, Wizkid, shades Davido

Dear Mr Peseiro, this is your to-do list for Nigeria to lift AFCON 2023

Peseiro's 3-5-2 formation suits Nigeria best despite failure against Mexico

The second half saw a much-improved display from Peseiro's Super Eagles, who were rewarded when Cyriel Dessers headed in the equaliser with his first international goal for Nigeria.

Cyriel Dessers' first international goal proved to be nothing but a consolation against Mexico. (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Cyriel Dessers' first international goal proved to be nothing but a consolation against Mexico. (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

Unfortunately, Mexico got a second goal and went on to seal the win no thanks to an own goal from Nigeria's captain, William Troost-Ekong.

However, coach Peseiro, 62, saw enough especially from the second half to praise his boys for their character and resilience before talking about some of the areas the team must improve on, which gave insights into what Nigerians can look forward to in future.

Super Eagles' new coach Jose Peseiro praises NPFL players in his first match

"Although we didn't win last night, I am very proud of the boys," Peseiro said via a post on his official Twitter account.

"The team showed character and resilience. A special mention to the 4 NPFL players who had the chance to debut with the national team. Welcome," he added.

Mexico controlled the opening half of the match, with 64% of possession, and eight attempts on goal. Nigeria was forced to chase shadows and struggled to touch the ball for long spells, making zero attempts on goal while Uzoho made three saves from those attempts.

Calvin Bassey delivered his best performance for the Super Eagles yet.
Calvin Bassey delivered his best performance for the Super Eagles yet. Pulse Nigeria

Peseiro didn't find this funny at all and will be working to fix that in the subsequent games as we saw in the better second-half display.

"I saw so much quality in the team but we need to use our quality to control the ball more because if you don’t control the ball, your opponent will come for them, and I like to control the game, more upfront," as per iWitnesslive.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, did mention that Peseiro was a recommendation from fellow Portuguese and renowned coach, Jose Mourinho, who is known for his style of play which has been termed "Park de bus".

Reactions to Ekong as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game
Reactions to Ekong as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game Pulse Nigeria

However, it seems Peseiro isn't a fan of that football and didn't enjoy seeing his Super Eagles side forced to defend so deep in their half as Mexico had fun in the opening 45 minutes. The team improved in the second after, reducing Mexico's dominance by 10% while making five attempts on goal, with one on target - the goal.

"I didn’t like to defend deep as we did in the first half, I like to attack more but it’s ok."

It seems the days of having players walking on the pitch are over as Peseiro explained that he wants to see his Super Eagles team not only defend from the top but learn to pressure teams relentlessly.

"We just had two training (sessions) and we are just starting. (But) I like to pressure teams, I pressure.

Super Eagles line up before the defeat to Mexico on Sunday.
Super Eagles line up before the defeat to Mexico on Sunday. Pulse Nigeria

"Two training (sessions) are not much but we will love to have more of this to improve our team."

Nigeria faces Ecuador next on Thursday in the second friendly match slated for the tour of the US and we will be keeping a close tab on some of these insights from the gaffer.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro and his crew during the friendly against Mexico.

    3 things new boss Jose Peseiro wants from his 'resilent' Super Eagles after Mexico defeat

  • Cyriel Dessers picks Burna Boy as his favourite Nigerian artiste, likes Wizkid but ignored Davido

    EXCLUSIVE: Cyriel Dessers gushes over Burna Boy, Wizkid, shades Davido

  • Jose Peseiro started his tenure as Nigeria's coach on Sunday

    Dear Mr Peseiro, this is your to-do list for Nigeria to lift AFCON 2023

Recommended articles

Tunisia’s US Monastir crowned 2022 Champions

Tunisia’s US Monastir crowned 2022 Champions

3 things new boss Jose Peseiro wants from his 'resilent' Super Eagles after Mexico defeat

3 things new boss Jose Peseiro wants from his 'resilent' Super Eagles after Mexico defeat

WNBA star Liz Cambage calls D'Tigress 'Monkeys' in friendly game [Video]

WNBA star Liz Cambage calls D'Tigress 'Monkeys' in friendly game [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: Cyriel Dessers gushes over Burna Boy, Wizkid, shades Davido

EXCLUSIVE: Cyriel Dessers gushes over Burna Boy, Wizkid, shades Davido

Dear Mr Peseiro, this is your to-do list for Nigeria to lift AFCON 2023

Dear Mr Peseiro, this is your to-do list for Nigeria to lift AFCON 2023

How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Arsenal suffer a blow as Osimhen makes his transfer decision

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Osimhen
SUPER EAGLES

Iwobi, Ajayi and 11 others arrive in Dallas for friendly against Mexico

Peseiro , Iwobi lead Super Eagles of Nigeria camp in Dallas
SUPER EAGLES

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates 2022 Cypriot Cup title with Omonia [Photos]

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates title with Omonia in Cyprus
SUPER EAGLES

Aribo, Ekong join to take Dallas camp up to 19 players

Super Eagles continue preparation in Dallas