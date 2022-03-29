Following the death of several passengers during a terrorist attack on a train heading to Kaduna from Abuja, Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.
Why is #BuhariStayAwayFromEagles hashtag trending ahead of Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier?
A viral hashtag - #BuhariStayAwayFromEagles - has taken over Twitter
A viral hashtag - #BuhariStayAwayFromEagles - has taken over Twitter, with many demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari must pay victims of the attack in Kaduna a condolence visit.
Backstory,
Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, had last week disclosed that President Buhari intended to attend the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana today.
The crucial match - a second leg after Nigeria had drawn 0-0 with Ghana in Kumasi - is expected to be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
When asked if the President would be there at the stadium for the Super Eagles match against Ghana, Dare responded in the affirmative.
“I was in Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, and the President asked me why was I not in Ghana and I realized that the President also knows that there is a Ghana match,” the minister was quoted to have said.
Dare said at the time that the President had not given him a 100% guarantee, but that he would "likely show up here on the 29th as a surprise."
Twitter Reactions,
On Monday, March 28, 2022 - on the eve of the Super Eagles clash with Ghana - the train with over 900 passengers on board, was attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana train stations leaving several passengers dead, and many more injured.
The terrorists were said to have planted explosive devices on the rail track causing the train to derail when the explosives went off.
Just hours to kickoff, #BuhariStayAwayFromEagles became a trending hashtag, with the demand being a simple one.
Instead of going to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to cheer on the Super Eagles, President Buhari must travel 192.7 km to Kaduna to commiserate with victims of the terrorist attack.
Below are some of the reactions as seen on Twitter,
More from category
-
Why is #BuhariStayAwayFromEagles hashtag trending ahead of Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier?
-
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continues to edge Vlahovic with the Serie A Player of the Month award
-
How FIFA's Away goal rule could hand Ghana lifeline over Nigeria