Video: Super Eagles train in new gear as Ademola Lookman arrives for Algeria clash

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Preparation is fully underway in Nigeria's camp ahead of their friendly in Algeria.

Super Eagles first session for Algeria
Super Eagles stars trained for the first time ahead of their international friendly clash against Algeria later this month.

The three-time African champions will take on Algeria at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27, and the players had their first training session ahead of the encounter.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has called up 25 players for the clash, and almost all of them are in Oran, although a few had to pull out due to injuries.

The players in camp had their first training session in sunny and bright weather. Some of the players that attended the first training session include Maduka Okoye, Alex Iwobi, Kevin Akpoguma, Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi.

Super Eagles in training
The likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Calvin Bassey, and Kenneth Omeruo also took part. Overall, 18 players attended the first training session.

The session was more of conditioning, but the players were still in high spirits, with all of them happy to see each other again.

The first training session also marked the first time they trained in their new Nike-designed training gear.

The American sportswear giants have launched a new training gear and jerseys, which the players are expected to wear for the match.

Meanwhile, the number of players in camp increased to 21 after Ademola Lookman, Adeleye Adebayo, and Godwin Saviour arrived on Tuesday night. Saviour is one of the replacements called up after Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze pulled out of the squad.

Nigeria's clash against Algeria will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium next Tuesday, with kickoff set at 8 pm Nigerian time.

It is the Super Eagles' first match since they beat Sao Tome and Principe in June.

