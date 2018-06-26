Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles supported by Leicester City Arsenal for Argentina

Nigeria vs Iceland Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, Arsenal

The Super Eagles have extra support from Arsenal and Leicester City to beat Argentina.

  • Published:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina in their final group D fixture after a 2-0 loss to Croatia and 2-0 win against Iceland.

Gernot Rohr's team  hope to progress to the round of 16 by beating Lionel Messi and his teammates.

In a bid for victory, the Super Eagles have been boosted by support from Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City.

The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26. play The Super Eagles will have support against Argentina (Money Control)

 

Arsenal support Alex Iwobi and Super Eagles against Argentina

Arsenal have thrown their support behind their midfielder Alex Iwobi and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

A statement on Arsenal's official handle provides support for the Super Eagles.

The message said, "A big, big game lies ahead for #BIG18 and @NGSuperEagles, All the best to our Naija boy, @alexiwobi - we're all behind you   "

 

Leicester City support Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi, Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi against Argentina

Leicester City have also thrown their support behind the Super Eagles and their players Ahmed Musa, Kelechi, Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester City's official Twitter account put up a picture of Iheanacho and Musa in the Super Eagles jerseys along with a caption of the fox and the Nigerian flag.

Time, kick off of Nigeria vs Argentina World Cup clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, Kick off – 7 pm Nigerian time.

