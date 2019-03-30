Barcelona based Sport in January reported that Ighalo was a shock option for the Catalan club who were looking to sign a striker to back up Luis Suarez.

The move however never happened as Barcelona signed Kevin-Prince Boateng while Ighalo returned to China to join Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian striker has now revealed that the interest from Barcelona was real but it was easy to turn it down because he didn’t want to play as a backup.

"My agent spoke to me about a loan interest from Barcelona. The club wanted a striker with La Liga experience and someone who understands Spanish football," Ighalo told BBC Sport.

"It was meant to be a six-month loan and strictly as a back-up striker. It was nice to hear that Barcelona were interested and any footballer would be more than happy to take it.

"But with due respect, I had just finished as the second top scorer in China with 21 goals, I deserve better and didn't want to be a short-term player somewhere.

"We rejected it, it was an easy decision to make and I chose to stay in China by joining Shanghai Shenhua on a longer contract.”

The 29-year-old Nigerian striker scored 21 goals last season to finish second-top goalscorer in the Chinese Super League (CSL) but after Changchun Yatai got relegated, a host of clubs in Europe including Barcelona were interested.

But the former Granada and Watford striker chose to return to China and has no regrets about it.

"You need to weigh things up properly in life and ask yourself if it is your call to make or one to satisfy others," said Ighalo.

"I respect my decision. I needed to focus on what is good for my career long-term and when you decide to do something - you stay true to yourself. It wasn't for me and I am happy where I am.

"I have no regrets or whatsoever because I am happy at Shanghai Shenhua. To reunite and play under my former Watford coach [Quique Sánchez Flores] is exciting and I love it."

After playing two games for Nigeria in the just concluded international break, Ighalo has returned to Shanghai Shenhua who are set to face Henan Jianye in the CSL on Sunday, March 31.