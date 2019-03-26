Ighalo on Friday, March 22 scored for the Super Eagles in their 3-1 win over Seychelles to round up their AFCON 2019 qualifying campaign. The first penalty at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba took his goal tally in the qualifiers to seven in the highest in the series.

During dinner on Monday, the 29-year-old striker was presented with a cake with Nigerian flag green and white colours.

“Ighalo 7 AFCON. Goal King” was inscribed in the cake.

Ighalo opened his goal account in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers in the 3-0 win away at Seychelles in September 2018.

In October 2018, he netted a hattrick in Super Eagles 4-0 home win over Libya before his brace against the North African side in the reverse fixture just a few days later.

His goals ensured that Nigeria finished top of Group E ahead of South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the qualifier.