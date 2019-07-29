A host of Super Eagles players spent the weekend in the city of Benin to attend the wedding of teammate Henry Onyekuru.

Onyekuru on Saturday, July 27 wedded his partner and mother of his son Esty in a traditional ceremony.

The wedding was attended by a slew of his teammates including John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Instagram

Ogu, Etebo, Omeruo and Awaziem made the trip to Benin from Lagos on Friday, July 26 a day before the wedding.

Odion Ighalo's wife Sonia was present at the wedding.

The football stars spent only a day in Benin before getting back to Lagos where they were spotted partying at the popular Club Quilox.

Onyekuru and Esty have been dating for several years and have a one-year-old son together.

Busy summer

It's been a very busy summer for Onyekuru who moved into a new mansion in Lekki. He had an opening party for the new mansion just before he joined the Super Eagles ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The forward played just one game as the Super Eagles went on to win the bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

He is the second Super Eagles player to wed this summer after Wilfred Ndidi who tied the knot with his partner Fortunate in Abuja in May before AFCON 2019.