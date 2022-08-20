Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke's effort is not enough as Hertha Berlin's winless run continue

Ejuke, who joined Hertha on loan from CSKA Moscow, played for 72 minutes, but despite giving his best, The Old Lady lost 1-0 at Borussia-Park.

The Nigerian international came close to scoring for the away side, but his effort was dealt with by Yan Sommer in Monchengladbach's goal.

Ejuke also had one shot off while he completed four of his nine attempted dribbles. The ex-Heerenveen man had an 87% pass accuracy and won five duels.

Hertha was second-best throughout the game, although they got close numerous times in the first half. The away side had four shots on target but could not convert.

Monchengladbach also had the same number of shots on target, but they converted one, courtesy of a penalty from Alassane Plea in the 34th minute.

Plea's goal ensured Daniel Farke's men went into the break with a one-goal lead. Hertha did try to find a way back into the game following the restart, but they offered no attacking threat.

The away side could have conceded more after Filip Uremovic was sent off for two bookable offences. However, Monchengladbach were unable to double their advantage despite firing two shots on target.