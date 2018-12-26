Super Eagles players were not left out in celebration of the Christmas break as they took to their official social media handles to post pictures and messages during the festive period.

The Christmas period is always celebrated on December 25 by believers of Jesus Christ as his birthday, and Nigerian footballers also participated in the festivities.

Here is how some of your favourite Nigerian footballers are celebrating Christmas.

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of his family with a message which said, "Merry Christmas from TheIghalos"

The 29-year-old forward is on break after he got relegated with Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo also posted a picture of himself and his wife with a message which said, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESUS .... AND MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU ALL.CC @oma_omeruo. "

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi posted a short video clip of him and his daughters Ava and Mia on his Instagram account days earlier.

Super Eagles vice Captain Ahmed Musa also celebrated the season with a picture of his family along with a message which said, "May this Christmas bring you all the love and luck in the world! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself with a message which said, "Merry Christmas"

Iwobi is still on duty with Arsenal and is expected to feature when the Gunners travel to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League scheduled for Wednesday, December 26.