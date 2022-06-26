Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen reveals he had a near-death injury

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 23-year-old attacker finished the just-concluded campaign strongly, but he had to overcome a difficult challenge.

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has shed more light on the injury he suffered last November in Napoli's clash against Inter Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Recommended articles

On November 21 2021, Osimhen suffered a nasty facial injury in Napoli's loss to Inter in the Serie A encounter between the two sides.

The ex-Lille man walked off in the second half after a clash of heads with Milan Skriniar after they both contested for the same ball.

Although Osimhen walked off without the help of a stretcher, the injury took him out of action for two months, with the Nigerian needing surgery to fix his broken bones.

Osimhen went through surgery following his injury against Inter Milan
Osimhen went through surgery following his injury against Inter Milan Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Apologetic Osimhen begs 'angry' Super Eagles fans to return

'Osimhen does not give up' - Reactions as Super Eagles beat down the Principalities of São Tomé

Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

Initially, the injury was thought to be nothing serious, but Osimhen has now revealed the pain he went through, saying he had a near-death experience.

Speaking in a pidgin interview on Wazobia FM, the Super Eagles star revealed he found it difficult to sleep and eat after his surgery.

"That injury I had against Inter Milan was like a near-death injury," Osimhen said on Wazobia FM.

"I am the only one that felt it, and I can only speak about how I felt because it was my face and body.

"But to be able to stand up without using the stretcher, walk out of the pitch on my own, then I knew that it was something I could handle.

"For me, as I got to the hospital, I told my doctor that I would be out for two weeks maximum.

However, Osimhen revealed that he realised he would be out for a long time after the scan came out.

"When the scan came out, I fractured many bones, which they had to remove and fix inside again.

"I have like 18 screws under my jaw. I went through a lot.

"A lot of sleepless nights. I could not sleep, I could not eat with the pain.

"But at the end of the day, I am a lion, and I know the kind of mentality I have.

"In my mind, I had already scheduled my return following the surgery," Osimhen added.

Victor Osimhen finished the season strongly to take the top spot in PulseSPORTS30 #1
Victor Osimhen finished the season strongly to take the top spot in PulseSPORTS30 #1 Pulse Nigeria

Despite the challenge he had, last season was Osimhen's best ever in Europe's top five leagues. The Super Eagles star scored 14 league goals in the Italian topflight, beating the 13 goals he scored in his lone season at Lille.

NB: The quotes were edited and translated from Nigerian pidgin.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Joe Aribo is being sought by a host of Premier league clubs this summer

    Former Wolves star explains why Joe Aribo will shine in the Premier League

  • Victor Osimhen

    Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen reveals he had a near-death injury

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Franco Romano/sportphoto24)

    'We need all our supporters back' - Apologetic Osimhen begs 'angry' Super Eagles fans to return

Recommended articles

Former Wolves star explains why Joe Aribo will shine in the Premier League

Former Wolves star explains why Joe Aribo will shine in the Premier League

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen reveals he had a near-death injury

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen reveals he had a near-death injury

'We need all our supporters back' - Apologetic Osimhen begs 'angry' Super Eagles fans to return

'We need all our supporters back' - Apologetic Osimhen begs 'angry' Super Eagles fans to return

All you need to know about Finidi George's nephew who rejected Man United for Crystal Palace

All you need to know about Finidi George's nephew who rejected Man United for Crystal Palace

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 3)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 3)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos