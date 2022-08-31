Super Eagles star Terem Moffi continues his scoring spree but Lorient suffers a heavy loss to Lens

The Nigerian international was at his brilliant best again, but it was not enough to give Lorient the win against Lens.

Terem Moffi scored his another brace in as many games for Lorient
Super Eagles star Terem Moffi continued his scoring streak, but Lorient suffered a 5-2 defeat in their Ligue 1 clash against Lens at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis on Wednesday.

Moffi had opened his account for the season last Sunday with a brace against Clermont Foot, and he continued in the same vein on Wednesday night, although it was not enough to give Lorient the win.

Lorient were second best throughout the game, and it was not a surprise to see them go behind after Florian Sotoca put Lens ahead in the 24th minute.

The home side doubled their lead through Wesley Said, who finished off a ball from David da Costa, who also set up the opening goal.

However, Moffi pulled Lorient back into the game with a strike four minutes from half-time. The Nigerian international finished off a ball from Dango Ouattara to halve the deficit for the away side just before the break.

Moffi and Ouattara combined again five minutes after the break, with Nigerian scoring his fourth goal in as many games to draw Lorient level.

However, Lorient's joy was short-lived, as Salis Abdul Samed restored Lens lead in the 57th minute, finishing off a ball from Jimmy Cabot. Lois Openda thought he had made it four in the 67th minute, but his effort was ruled out following a VAR review.

It did not matter, though, as Sotoca scored his second of the game in the 77th minute to extend Lens' lead before Openda got his goal four minutes from time to round up an emphatic win for Lens.

The result lifts Lens to second on the Ligue 1 table with 13 points, while Lorient are seventh with seven points from four games.

