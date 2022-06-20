Taiwo Awoniyi has unfinished business in England but Nottingham Forest is not the answer

Taiwo Awoniyi- Nigeria's best attacking talent last season

Before the just-concluded season started, all eyes were on the likes of Osimhen, Iheanacho and Onuachu to deliver the goods. Awoniyi's name barely came up even though he also had a fairly decent campaign in the 2020/2021 season.

However, he outscored every Nigerian star in Europe's major leagues in the just-concluded season, with 15 goals for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

Awoniyi had spent the 2020/2021 season on loan with Union Berlin from Liverpool, scoring five goals and recording four assists in 21 league games.

It was a meagre return for a striker but decent for a player who missed almost the entire second half of that campaign. With Union realising his potential, the club decided to sign him on a permanent deal from Liverpool for €6.50m last summer.

Still, there were doubts over Awoniyi's ability to be a prolific goalscorer. However, he has now laid all doubts to rest with 20 goals for the Iron Ones last season, including 15 in the German top-flight, the sixth-highest in the league.

A dream move to the Premier League is good but not Forest

But Awoniyi's excellent numbers have come at a cost for Union, who are now likely to lose their prolific goalscoring machine. The Super Eagles forward has been linked with a move away from Stadion An der Alten Försterei this summer, with Premier League clubs leading the way.

West Ham and Newcastle are some of the clubs that have been linked with a move for the Nigerian, but Nottingham Forest lead the race.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are reportedly ready to pay Awoniyi's release clause of €20.00m to bring him to England.

The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on the move too, and rightly so. Awoniyi still believes he has unfinished business in England following his frustrating six-year spell with Liverpool.

The Nigerian international signed for the Reds in 2015 but never got to play first-team football at the club. Throughout his six-year stay at the club, Awoniyi was sent out on loan to different clubs.

Aside from the level of competition at the club, Awoniyi was also unable to play for Liverpool due to a lack of a work permit.

But with his work permit now sorted, Awoniyi is keen to show that he has the quality to play in the English top flight.

Awoniyi's desire to play in the Premier League is understandable because, after all, the league is every player's dream. However, while a move to the Premier League is admirable, signing for Nottingham Forest is not an upgrade.

For a player that was the sixth-highest goalscorer in the German Bundesliga, Awoniyi can do better than a newly-promoted Premier League side.

This is not a knock on Forest's status as a club because they are a former European Champion. However, the level of the club is not the same as in the 80s when they won the European Cup.

Not only that, except if they punch above their weights, The Reds will likely go down to the Championship after just one season, which does not help Awoniyi's career progression if he joins the club.

It is never a wise decision to join a club tipped for relegation because that is not the career progress a player wants. Awoniyi can take a cue from Emmanuel Dennis, who, despite his brilliance last season, could not save Watford from relegation.

And for a player who has already gone through the struggles to where he is right now, Awoniyi should be looking for a club better than Forest.

While Forest's style may actually suit Awoniyi as they create a lot of chances, it is important to note that the level of the Premier League is far superior to the Championship, which they may find difficult to cope with.

And at this stage of his career, Awoniyi cannot afford to experiment with a club likely to be in a relegation battle. He needs a move to a club where he is more guaranteed to establish himself quickly and not struggle.

It is his dream to play in the Premier League, but a move to Forest could see the dream end after just one season.