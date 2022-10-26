Super Eagles star set to sign a new deal with Italian Serie A side Torino

Aina has just one year left on his contract, but Torino are set to offer him a new deal to rebuff potential interests from English clubs.

Aina set to stay at Torino till 2025

According to reports, The Bulls will reward Aina with a new two-year deal with a salary increase.

The parties involved share the same view, with the deal likely to be made official just before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November.

Aina has been one of Torino's best players this season, with ten appearances in the Italian Serie A. He scored his first goal of the season in Torino's 2-1 win over Atalanta on Sunday.

Aina has been with Torino since 2018, joining the club initially on a loan deal from Chelsea. After impressing the club, he signed permanently on a four-year deal.

Aina at Torino

The Super Eagles star spent just one season after signing his permanent deal before going back to England, signing for Fulham on a loan deal.

Aina returned to Turin after his loan deal expired, establishing himself as Torino's first-choice left-back.

The former Hull City star briefly lost his spot last season after representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.