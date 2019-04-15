Villarreal were desperate for a win as they travelled to Girona in the relegation zone and the 7th-minute goal by Chukwueze was all they needed to get all the three points which lifted them to 15th in La Liga.

The Nigerian star was put through on goal and remained calm to finish past Girona goalkeeper.

It was a lively game from the 19-year-old especially in the opening minutes when he troubled the Girona defence.

He had a chance earlier in the game but his shot from the edge of the box was saved by the Girona goalkeeper.

He was taken off in the 76th minute after scoring one goal, playing two key passes. Two shots on target, one off, completed three dribbles from four and had a 76% passing accuracy.

Chukwueze now has five league goals so far this season for Villarreal and two assists.

He also scored two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Europa League.